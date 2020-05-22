Police report, 5/23/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Zachary Ryan Guiff, 25, High Bluff Circle, Metter – possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding.

▲ Jaden KeSean Moreland, 19, Hwy. 54, Franklin, Ga. – possession of Schedule I controlled substance, drugs not in original container, speeding.

▲ Triston Adolfo Pineda, 18. Village Crest Drive, Suwanee – DUI/less safe, underage possession of alcohol.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cameron Alexis Peeples, 21, Ruby Lane. McDonough – DUI/less safe/drugs, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Paul Ethan White, 29, Hwy. 421 North, Boone, N.C. – felony obstruction, criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Someone reported the theft of a packaged that was delivered by mail.

▲ ALFORD ROAD – A woman said she received a debit card for unemployment benefits for which she did not apply, and she believes someone used her identity She said she had been working full time.

▲ HIGHPOINT ROAD – A woman told deputies she saw a man in her attic. When they arrived to investigate no one was there, but they saw a large hole where it appeared someone fell through.

▲ YELLOW PINE PLACE – Someone reported a theft. Reports did not list items taken.

➤ Statesboro Police Department



▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Officers responded to an unidentified business regarding a physical altercation. The victim stated a known subject punched and scratched him in multiple places causing visible physical injuries. The victim was advised of the Magistrate Court and warrant process.

▲ WILDWOOD VILLAS – A woman reported unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend.

▲ NORTH MULBERRY STREET – A man and woman argued while he was moving out and someone called police.

▲ THE VAULT – A woman said a man punched her in the face. She was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ CANCUN COURT – A man said he was involved in an argument with his ex-girlfriend and that it became physical. Through further investigation, both parties admitted to some physical altercation. Due to their conflicting stories, and lack of further probable cause, a primary aggressor was unable to be determined. The ex-girlfriend agreed to leave for the night.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ CONE HOMES – A woman called police because her child was fighting with other children and would not behave.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ HOLLIS BUILDING – Someone reported damage to property.

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings, and assisted one motorist Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports unavailable Friday.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon