Police report, 3/28/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jermaine Eugene Kay, 50, Broad Street – criminal trespass.

▲ Shabrina Maybell Fields, 31, West Jones Avenue – aggravated assault.

▲ Leon Ware, 35, Lanier Drive – two counts of aggravated assault, one count of 1st-degree cruelty to children.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No reports were filed for Thursday, according to Chief Deputy Bill Black.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD – A man was arrested after punching another person.

▲ MARKET 100 – Police responded to a verbal civil dispute.

▲ HIGHWAY 24 – Someone reported damage to a Coca Cola machine.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported the theft of Apple Airpods.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports were not available Friday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday, 15 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – three calls Wednesday, seven calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls Wednesday, five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Wednesday, 21 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Evans – one call Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 44 calls Wednesday, 43 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac – two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – seven calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call Thursday.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday – one accident call, 27 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday – two accident calls, 17 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday – six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS /Wednesday – one accident call, four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday – 10 medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon