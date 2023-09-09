Police Report - 9/9/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Luke Harry Conley, 21, Milton Glisson Road, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Dynazuhja Nyshai Andressen, 22, Lanier Drive – Attempt to solicit, persuade, encourage or entice any dealer to transfer a firearm, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Tommy Franklin Davis, 45, North College St. – DUI less safe alcohol.

Statesboro Police Department

Michael Brooks Bortle, 20, Etowah Valley Way, Woodstock – Aggravated battery.

Mendy Lynile Wilder, 58, Main St., Rocky Ford – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Phillip Leshon DeLoach, 30, Joyce St. – DUI less safe combo 1-3; Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Imani Alzaria Dunn-Jennings, 29, Eastview Road – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement.

Lee Darwin Joseph, 26, Cranford Ave., Valdosta – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI less safe drugs, driving without a license.

Mary Francis Lopez, 20, Herschel Drive – DUI under 21, driving without a license.

Johntavius Christopher Wesley Manning, 20, Glazebrook Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Garrett Jamal Ritch-Green Andrae, 20, Village Lake Drive, Pooler – DUI combo of1-3, driving without a license, racing on highways or streets.

Brendan Allen Sneed, 20, Annabelle Lane, Claxton – DUI less safe drugs.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said a 2010 truck semi-trailer was stolen from his place of business. He said there are many truckers who pick up trailers at his business, so he doesn’t know which one took it. However, the trailer has been noted as active along the Eastern seaboard registering several toll charges and a citation in Florida for running a red light. Complainant gave the permanent license tag number and the VIN number of the trailer, which were entered as stolen.

SLOUGH CREEK ROAD – Complainant said while she was checking her credit report, she noticed her score had dropped. Upon further checking, she found someone had opened a Verizon wireless account in her name and there was an outstanding balance of $202. She said Verizon required her to file a police report to shut down the account and pursue a fraud investigation.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said her brother had taken her bicycle. She said she believed he may have taken it to their father’s house. Upon calling the father, he said he had not seen him since he left for work. A few minutes later, the brother called the complainant. She had the phone to the deputy who advised him he needed to return the bicycle immediately. He said he would. The complainant said she did not want to press charges at this time, as long as the bicycle was returned.

OLD RIVER ROAD – Complainant said an unknown subject had accessed his property and spray painted the bottom of a water tower. Multiple words and images were visible at the bottom of the tower. He said there is a video camera and he will check the footage to see if anything useful was captured. He would let the SO know if there was.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant and her husband said someone came into their residence while they were out. She showed the deputy several pictures on walls and sheets on windows that were now on the floor. She said there was a hand print on her bathroom mirror she said was not hers nor her husband’s. She said she received a call from someone who said her dog was missing and she was able to get the dog back. She doesn’t know how any of these things happened.

GABBIES RUN – Complainant said an unknown offender entered his truck and two shotguns from the back seat area. He had the serial number for one of the guns, but the other gun was a family heirloom from the 1930s and he did not have a number. The one number was entered and the gun reported as stolen.

JOHN R. COLEMAN ROAD – Complainant said his granddaughter told him she saw a man on their property. Complainant said he confronted the man. Upon speaking with the offender, he said he was cutting through the property to check out a pond to fish. He said he didn’t steal anything and nothing was found on his person. Complainant asked the offender be criminally trespassed and the offender received a citation.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(August 28-September 3)

Rural county intake — Five adult dogs and two puppies.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs; one kitten.

Adopted — Four adult dogs; Four adult cats.

Rescued — Two adult cats.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — One puppy.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs and two puppies (severe medical/aggression).

Fees collected — $195.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 28-September 3)

Portal – 23 medical response calls; one structure fire; one rescue call; four miscellaneous fire calls; four fire alarms.

Register – 17 medical response calls; two miscellaneous fire calls; three rescue calls; two structure fires; one accident with injuries.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm; one public relations.

Bay – Five medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one hazmat call.

Stilson – Seven medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

Brooklet – 27 medical response calls; one hazmat call; one public relations; one accident with injuries call; two fire alarms; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Leefield – One miscellaneous fire call; two medical response calls.

Clito – Six medical response calls; two fire alarms; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Middleground – Three medical response calls.

Highway 24 – One medical response call; two accidents with injuries.

Akins Anderson – Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – Two medical response calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – 11 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 41 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy