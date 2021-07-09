Police report, 9/7/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James Elbert Dickerson, 62, Shuman Drive – Financial transaction card fraud.

Christopher Steven Haskin, 34, High Bluff Road, Rincon – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to yield while turning left, driving without a license.

John Willie Hendley, 38, South College St. – False imprisonment, aggravated assault, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering person masking emergency telephone call.

Matthew William Kuhn, 41, Summer Wind Place, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence.

Edwin Franklin Smith, 62, Highway 67, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Amy Leigh Dickerson, 37, Whitaker Lane, Brooklet – Criminal Trespass, disorderly conduct.

Randall Logan, McCarty, 18, Canoochee Road, Metter – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

Darryl Maurice McNeal, 33, Cleve Hagan Road, Claxton – Simple battery against police officer/K-9/corrections or detention officer, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Joshua DeWayne Pinkney, 32, Packinghouse Road – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, reckless conduct.

Vernon Rhose, 55, Brook Run Road, Register – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Jareed Jarmell Riley, 21, East 35 St., Savannah – Criminal trespass.

Darius Ahmed Wigfall, 29, East Main St. – Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ajmal Jerome Carey, 20, Ropemaker Court, Savannah – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects.

Gunnar Hayes Gray, 20, Forest Ave., Ridgeland, SC – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving without a valid license, headlight requirements, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Joseph Lane Wilson, 22, South Lewis St., Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

CAMBRIDGE COURT – Complainant said she was in Atlanta and saw a man on her security video in her house she did not recognize. Upon arriving at the home, the complainant’s juvenile daughter said she had invited a boy over, but he left after the daughter told him her mother found out. Mother said she wanted boy served with a criminal trespass. The boy was located and said he came over because he was invited by the daughter. He was given a criminal trespass warning.

MP MARTIN ROAD – Complainant said that due to issues between her and her son and his girlfriend, she wanted them served with criminal trespass. She said they have been verbally abusing her and she and the girlfriend got into a physical fight. Upon speaking with both parties, they were served with criminal trespass and told not to go back to the property. The son said they had some baby items they would like to retrieve and he was advised to call the Sheriff’s Office to set up an appointment to get the items.

GRIMSHAW LANE – Complainant said he had a Heritage 22LR revolver taken from his residence. He said he recently had two women over and was showing them the firearm. He said he did not see either of them take it and they later told him they did not take it.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday; 15 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Saturday; two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; seven calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – One call Sunday; two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; six calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Saturday; two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 48 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday; 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday; four calls Monday

Claxton Fire Department – One call Saturday; one call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Sunday; one call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call, three responder calls and 34 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, two first responder calls and 32 medical calls Sunday; two accident calls, one coroner call, two first responder and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and 11 medical calls Sunday; one first responder call and seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 64 calls Saturday; 49 calls Sunday; 42 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday; one call Sunday

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Bryan County 911 –One call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Ssturday

Other counties or agencies – Two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; nine calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy