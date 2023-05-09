Police Report - 9/5/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Osakwe Anthony Ajogbor, 49, Rock Point Drive, Lithonia – Wanted by DeKalb County.

Caleb Dominic Bishop, 22, Tamo Lane – Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, no insurance, driving without a license.

Mitchell Allen Brant, 27, Elizabeth Court, Guyton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Darrell Donte Ford, 40, Longview Road, Swainsboro – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving on wrong side of roadway, terroristic threats and acts, reckless driving.

Silas Turner Gibson, 19, Bermuda Run – Three charges possession, purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession od Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of drug related objects.

Mallori Connor LeMacks, 27, Ashley St., Hartsville, S.C. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Elvis Ovidio Lopez, 41, Highway 301 South – Affixing material that reduce light transmission through windows/windshield, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

Shameika Nicole McKine, 36, Cone Homes – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, two charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Statesboro Police Department

Andre Tyrone Eason, 30, Hodges St., Hagan – Wanted from Richmond County.

Portal Police Department

Heather Lynn Haynes, 47, Highway 80 West, Portal – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ricardo Bartolo Lucas, 34, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Ian Nicholas Brown, 20, Statesboro Place – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Alex Gutierrez, 26, Georgia Highway 41, Buena Vista – DUI less safe alcohol, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Dylan Wade Johnson, 28, East Parrish St. – Abandonment of dangerous drugs, littering public or private property or waters, DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Quion Adonis Demarian King, 19, Brook Run, Register – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI less safe drugs, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, affixing materials that reduce light transmission through windows/windshield.

William Joseph Linskey, 56, Highway 280, Claxton – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 31 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – One call Friday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 25 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 34 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 27 medical calls Saturday; four accident calls and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and four medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 36 calls Friday; 54 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday.

Georgia Power – One call Saturday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Saturday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies — Eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy