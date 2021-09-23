Police report, 9/24/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Reynolds Burke, 34, Highway 80 East – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamines, two charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession with intent of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, two charges possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession with intent of cocaine.

Neico Freddrick Albright, 37, Pine Grove Inn Road, Sylvania – Sale, manufacture delivery or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Hayleigh Miranda Croom, 25, Old Register Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Tinina Lashae Ellis, 41, Highway 46, Metter – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Coleton Clyde Little, 25, Stephens Little Road, Register – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Jordan Tyler Mobley, 17, Old Register Way Road – Armed robbery, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18/first offense, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, theft by taking/firearm.

Josaih Malik Rich, 18, Billy Mikell Road – Armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, theft by taking/firearm.

Statesboro Police Department

Chadwick Jermell Jackson, 37, Hidden Hill Spur – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamines, aggressive driving.

Charles Triston Thomas, 17, Herty Drive – Burglary second degree/felony, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Olivia Grace Wardlaw, 20, East Hawthorne Road – DUI under the age of 21, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, driving without a license.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Raymond Brad Doster, 46, NP Martin Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – While on patrol, trooper witnessed vehicle was not maintaining its lane. During the traffic stop, I told her a check of her tag indicated there was no insurance on the vehicle. A family friend sent her a copy of her insurance card and officer verified through GEICO there was insurance on the vehicle. Upon walking back to the vehicle, trooper noticed half a marijuana grinder on the ground outside the driver’s door. Trooper saw driver open the door, but could not see what she did. Following vehicle search that found nothing illegal, driver was issued a citation of failure to maintain lane.

BOWEN LANE – Complainant said a chain saw was stolen from a barn at her home. She said the previous night her boyfriend asked her where her chainsaw was to cut some plywood. He then used a hand saw to cut the wood. She said she believes her boyfriend may have taken the chain saw since he had been arrested previously.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —15 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 32 calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy