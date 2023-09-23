Police Report - 9/23/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dalvin Devonte Anderson, 27, Copper Beach – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tyler Terrell Andrews, 25, Eason St. – Wanted person.

Billy Dan Dyches, 66, Institute St. – Failure to stop at stop sign, possession and use of drug related objects.

Shantell LaQuan Francois, 41, Bobby Donaldson Ave. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, wanted person.

Robert Lavon Hagins, 61, Bobby Donaldson Ave. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Amos Redell Hill, 61, North Foss St. – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, lighted headlights or other headlight requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Ricky Jay Houston, 63, Church St. – Posssession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Stephanie Denise Sanders, 47, East Oliff St. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Michael Husher Brown, 21, West Main St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, wanted person, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Marion Jabril Lundy, 18, Wildwood Circle – Simple battery.

Santiago Sanchez, 42, Hightower Road – Driving without a license/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

INCIDENTS

HUCKS WAY – Complainant said he was hit repeatedly and bit on his right arm by his girlfriend after he gave her access to his phone and she found nude photos of another girl on the phone. Multiple bruises could be seen on his face. He said he did not want to press charges and he signed a waiver of prosecution.

ROCKY FORD ROAD – Complainant said her ex husband has been sending her unwanted messages, posting videos about her and contacting her family since they were divorced in August. She said though he moved to Texas, she thought she saw him in her backyard recently and a friend told her he was back in Statesboro two weeks ago. She requested a criminal trespass be put in place until she could get a temporary restraining order. Attempts to contact the ex-husband were unsuccessful.

WOODYARD ROAD/MUD ROAD – An abandoned vehicle was found in the middle of Woodyard Road. Upon contacting the owner, she said her mother left the vehicle after it broke down. Due to the vehicle being a hazard in the road, it was towed.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said she found the lock broken and several items missing from her storage unit. The items missing were described as a yellow generator, a weed eater, scaffolding, wheels for the scaffolding, and a Whirlpool washer and dryer set. An employee at the storage center said a lock had been placed on the unit due to the renter not paying their bill. The complainant did not have any serial numbers for items she said were missing. Case remains active.

DOGWOOD TRAIL – Complainant said their hose was toilet papered.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 11-17)

Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs and six puppies; two kittens.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and three kittens.

Adopted — 14 adult dogs and four puppies; four adult cats and nine kittens.

Rescued — On adult dog.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs and one puppy.

Died at shelter — One puppy; one adult cat.

Euthanized — On adult dog (serious medical).

Fees collected — $600.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls September10-17)

Portal – 15 medical response calls; one structure fire; one haz mat call; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Register – 12 medical response calls; five structure fires; one brush fire.

Nevils – Four medical response calls; two structure fires; one brush fire.

Bay – Five medical response calls; one structure fire; one rescue call; one fire alarm.

Stilson – Six medical response calls.

Brooklet – 23 medical response calls; three structure fires; one accident with injuries; one rescue call; two fire alarms; one brush fire.

Leefield – Two medical response calls.

Clito – Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

Middleground – Two medical response calls; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Highway 24 – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.

Akins Anderson – One medical response call.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – 10 calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 11 calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 23 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One coroner call and 14 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Richmond County 911 – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy