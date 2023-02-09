Police Report 9/2/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Luther Aaron Lively, 33, Colfax West Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Eric Thomas Campbell, 29, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, parole violation.

Bobby Allen Davis, 49, May Road, Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol.

Savion Tyro Miley, 21, West 15 St., Alma – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Charles Edward Nelson, 35, Marsham Drive – Five charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, disorderly conduct, two charges simple battery against a police officer, two charges criminal trespass damage to property.

Statesboro Police Department

Christian Cooper Eason, 22, Cromwell Circle, Douglas – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

William Allen Martin, 60, Wesley Hare Lane, Claxton – Criminal trespass.

Samuel Quinton Moody, 27, Chandler Road – Interference with custody first or second conviction/misdemeanor, simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony.

Geraldo Romero-Vences, 31, Cindy Lane – Failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Khalid Fateen Smith, 32, Mulberry Court – Criminal trespass.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Olivia Grace Reeves, 18, Golf View Court, Jefferson – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, financial transaction card fraud.

INCIDENTS

CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE – Complainant said a suspicious incident from an unknown offender led to a fraudulent Cash App charge.

COWBOY WAY – Complainant said a person known to him is harassing him with phone calls. On the last call, the offender said he was going to kill the complainant’s dogs and burn down his house if he had time. Complainant said he didn’t know the offender well, but thought he was 20-23 years old and gave an address of the offender he thought was correct.

HIGH POINT ROAD – Complainant said she was having a disagreement with a friend when the friend’s boyfriend began yelling at her. Complainant said she left the residence with her 7-year-old daughter and she said the boyfriend then opened the door and let his dogs out, though they did not attack her or her daughter. Complainant said the boyfriend threatened to shoot up her residence and her vehicle. Upon going to the residence, the boyfriend denied doing any of the things the complainant said. He said the complainant was the one yelling curses at him. No arrest was made due to a lack of evidence and the conflicting statements.

OLD CARRIAGE TRAIL – Complainant said during the past month an unknown offender had made several charges on his credit card, including purchasing plane tickets and food in Maryland with a total of $6,000 and $3,000 pending in unknown charges. Complainant said he has spoken with his bank and they need a report to investigate the fraudulent activity.

PECAN GROVE CIRCLE – Complainant said she did not want her cousin to come over to her residence because he becomes disorderly. She said she didn’t want him to go to jail, but wanted him issued a trespass warning. The cousin was contacted and told the complainant does not want him to come back to her residence. He was issued a trespass form.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(August 21-27)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and eight puppies; one adult cat.

Adopted — Six adult dogs and three puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — Four kittens.

Euthanized — Five adult dogs (severe medical/aggression).

Fees collected — $20.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 21-27)

Portal – 12 medical response calls; one structure fire; one brush fire; two woods fires; one accident with injury.

Register – 13 medical response calls.

Nevils – Nine medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one brush fire; one accident with injuries.

Bay – Two medical response calls; two vehicle fires.

Stilson – 10 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Brooklet – 31 medical response calls; one structure fire; one vehicle fire; one brush fire; one accident with injuries call; one miscellaneous fire call.

Leefield – One miscellaneous fire call.

Clito – Six medical response calls; one woods fire; one structure fire; one accident with injuries.

Middleground – Two medical response calls.

Highway 24 – One medical response call.

Akins Anderson – Three medical response calls.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 45 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 39 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Two calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Excelsior EMC – Three calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy