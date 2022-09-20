Police report, 9/20/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kevin Hunter Anderson, 30, Attwood Dr., Jesup — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ William Bruce Henson, 23, Pinnacle Pointe Drive, Norcross — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Lauren Leigh Keaveney, 28, Troy St., Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Connie Wayne Kern, 50, Highway 46, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Starquashia Tiyon Kirkland, 24, Dry Branch Village — Theft by deception.

▲ Kawaici Raheem Lindsay, 30, Raven Lane — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Logan Christian Morrow, 26, Rainbow Circle, Snellville — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Antonio Tykelius Pringle, 27, University Place — Three charges aggravated assault, failure to obey turning device, DUI less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kenneth Bacon, 67, South College St. — Child molestation.

▲ Whitfield Rudolph Boyd, 35, Rutledge Ave., Florence, S.C. — Possession of Schedule II and IV controlled substances, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

▲ Markus Anthony Cowan, 21, Groover Lane — criminal trespass damage to property, possession and use of drug-related objects, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Carla Jaudon Curry, 55, Success Court — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Enos Ndonga Githuga, 39, Old Auburn Lane, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Xavier Ryan Cooper, 22, Starling Road, Pembroke — DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Wilfredo Raymond Flores, 49, Teakwood Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, display of license plate/ obscuring tag frame, tinted tag covers.

▲ Carlton Eli Haire, 20, Wildwood Church Road, Pembroke — DUI lass safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Roland Levonte Holmes, 22, North Foss St. — Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession with intent of synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana or K-2, possession of tools for commission of a crime, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

▲ William Edwards Hopkins, 46, Starling Road, Pembroke — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Matthew Ellis Mosley, 20, First Down Court — DUI less safe combination of 1-3, misrepresent to obtain alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

▲ William Buck Norwood, 49, Cottage Road, Charleston, S.C. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Walter Evin Braxton, 19, Round Road, Grayson — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, underage possession of alcohol.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 39 calls Friday; 49 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday;; 22 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 26 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and 30 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one first-responder call and 31 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and two medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and 4 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first-responder and 10 medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 23 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 40 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Saturday, on call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County — One calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Tombs County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Clayton County — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy