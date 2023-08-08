Police Report - 8/8/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Bernard Chavers, 42, Pecan Grove, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Logan Christian Morrow, 27, Rainbow Circle, Snellville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Angela Marie Gregg, 37, Canterberry Place – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Deborah Ann Hall, 49, Popular St. – Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, no insurance.

Michael Tyrone Littles, 43, Union Church Road, Register – Terroristic threats and acts.

James Otis Martin, 49, Twin Forks Rod, Pembroke – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Daniel Laurance Miller, 30, Sylvan Hills, Buford – Possession of drugs, alcohol, weapons or unauthorized items by an inmate, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate, assailing, opposing or resisting officers of the law in a penal institution.

Joshua Brian Slater, 35, Riverbend Road – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

James Pratt Willard, 45, Oak Drive, Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Samuel Lendell Gallimore, 21, Vista Circle – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, two charges simple assault/family violence, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.

Nestor Alfonso Gayton Romulo, 20, Old Register Road – Driving without a license/misdemeanor, following too closely.

Ashley Jean Hickman, 17, Valley Road – Criminal trespass, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Emily Dawn Hickman, 19, Valley Road – Criminal trespass.

Timothy Kyle Toole, 28, Circle Drive – Reckless driving.

Hazel L. Wadley, 65, Lanier Drive – Simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Zion Makale Weaver, 22, Lanier Drive – Bench warrant/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Paul Elliott Clemmons, 65, C. Scott Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Shane Robert Craig, 52, Railroad Bed Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Terrance Darius Houston, 33, Lovelace Drive, Thomson – Holding/supporting telecommunications device, affixing materials that reduce light transmission on windows or windshields, driving while license revoked or suspended/misdemeanor.

Johnny Jackson, 76, Wildwood Circle – DUI less safe alcohol, no license on person, failure to obey traffic control device.

Randy Lee Kendrick, 39, Cross Creek Farm Road – DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn.

Cameron Patrick MacPherson, 21, Chimney Road, Rincon – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Shawn Michael Trew, 30, Harden Road – DUI less safe alcohol, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.



Georgia Southern University Police Department

Chandler Grant Tacto, 21, Kamina Drive, Jefferson – DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one calls Saturday; one calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday; 41 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 17 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one coroner call and 22 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one rescue call and 33 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, two fire calls, two rescue calls and 15 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and one medical call Friday; one medical call Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; 11 medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – Two calls Sunday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Friday; Two calls Saturday.

Other agencies — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy