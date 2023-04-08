Police Report - 8/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Amethyst Nicole Avendano, 25, Frink Road – Disorderly conduct.

Oriel Dontavis Barton, 21, East 8 St., Alma – Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Anthony Lavon Dreissen, 29, South College St. – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., failure to stop at stop sign, improper parking in space for persons with disabilities.

Joshua James Martin, 40, Twin Forks Road, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Andrew Michael Roy, 48, Allison Court, Rincon – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Christopher Farley Bernadeau, 27, Buckingham Place, Macon – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Eli Cordell Ellison, 25, Lanier Drive – Two charges contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Courtney Lynn Futch, 25, Lanier Drive – Theft by taking motor vehicle/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lacy Warren Smith, 33, Houston Ave., Macon – Theft by taking motor vehicle/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kory Leshannon Tremble, 53, Joyce St. – Two charges stalking second or subsequent conviction/felony.

Jacquelyn Sierra Brown, 32, East 51 St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jonathan Baldwin, 40, Anthony St. – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Mamadou Abdoulaye Keita, 21, Rucker Lane – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of tools for commission of a crime.

Laura Bonsise Spann, 23, Memorial Drive, Reidsville – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Justin Jamayne Tyler, 23, Lanier Drive – Two charges disorderly conduct.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; Five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 18 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder call and eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 62 calls Tuesday; 45 calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy