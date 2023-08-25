Police Report - 8/25/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Katie Lynn Neely, 35, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jessica Kierra Rogers, 31, Hudson St., Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Calvin Leronn Walker, 42, Harvey Wilson Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Randy Ray Allen Eunice, 34, Dry Branch Village – Carrying article, hands not on handlebars.

Jonathan Nicholas Jackson, 41, Marion Road, Bartow – Wanted person.

Stanley Joonho Shin, 60, Brannen Lake Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper U-turn, failure to obey authorized person directing traffic.

Kobe Shayne Wilson, 19, Brooklet-Denmark Road, Brooklet – Battery/family violence first offense.

Antonio Shavon Gordon, 54, Johnson St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Nyaijha Ne’Kailah Sanchell, 20, Pegwen Blvd. – Wanted person, aggravated assault.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

McArthur James Cox, 21, Chancey Mill, Blackley – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Anthony Judon Everett, 30, West Forest Circle – DUI less safe drugs, Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession, purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, affixing materials to reduce light transmission for windows/windshield.

Allen Rashad Mingle, 35, Pine St., Screven – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Nicholas Matthew Planty, 21, M&M Lane, Brooklet – Racing on highways or streets, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Michael Garrett Roberson, 20, Keg Pointe Road, Appling – DUI less safe alcohol.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 12 calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Tuesday; 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and five medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy