Police Report - 8/2/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Quace Zarion Thurman, 19, Burket St., Elberton – Bench warrant/felony.

Morris Edward Ward, 63, Morris St. – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, tag registration/requirements.

Jansten Lemario Copeland, 41, Washington Road, Atlanta – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Candace Viola Corns, 31, Meadowbrook Way, Ellabell – Harboring, concealing or withholding information concerning a serious crime.

Jaland Jakeen Kelly, 26, Virginia Pine Ave. – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Stephanie Barbara Nesmith, 36, Mincey St., Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jacquelyn Sierra Brown, 32, East 51 St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Mamia Alexander Davis, 23 – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, wanted person Screven County.

Joshua Ryan Moon, 31, Rock Ford Road, Portal – Wanted person.

Cassie Nicole Pittman, 44, Sidney Road, Metter – Wanted person.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Stantavion Lamar Whitfield, 24, Miller St. Extension – Possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance, suspended registration

Corey Deonta Deloach, 39, Bluebird Road, Metter – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., no insurance, expired registration, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jimmy Allen Reynolds, 54, West Jones Ave. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration.

Jered Jeremiah Williams, 25, Groover Lane – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, expired registration, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Nine calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call, one first responder and 25 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 41 calls Monday.

Air Transports – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Two calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy