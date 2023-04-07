Police Report - 7/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jahkye Nasir Anderson, 22, Pineview Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony; tow charges probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Randall Ore Collins, 49, Old Thorne Road Pond, Brooklet – Cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, simple battery/family violence.

James Edward Parrish, 41, Woodyard Road, Brooklet – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, tag lights required, parole violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Derick Thomocous Scott, 34, Grove Lakes Apts. – Terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass.

Statesboro Police Department

Michael Dewonye Andrews, 26, Lanier Drive – Aggravated assault.

James Stanley Edgeworth, 48, Pinewood Drive – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, two charges criminal trespass.

Dwight Ellis Frink, 23, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – Affray.

Cefus Ny’Reek Howard, 23, Westlake Drive – Affray.

Nolan Todd Marsh, 23, Maria Sorrell Road – Affray.

Damian Lee Mozee, 20, Hilltop Road, Millen – Criminal trespass.

Donavon Maurice Owes, 36, Morris St. – Wanted person/Wayne County.

Mykel Ja’Quavius Rolle, 17, Packinghouse Road – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Edwin Lara Modesto, 17, Muirfield Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Yuri Vistorovich Savitskiy, 31, Alhambra Way South, St. Petersburg, Fla. – DUI less safe glue or toxic vapor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 16 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One first responder call and 34 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one rescue call and 31 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 15 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire calls and seven medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One fire call and five medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; one fire call and three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 57 calls Friday; 58 calls Saturday; 45 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Department of Transportation – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Saturday

Other agencies — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy