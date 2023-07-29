Police Report - 7/29/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

April Ruth Andrade, 38, Pretoria Rushing Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Christian Gregory Cullen, 53, Howell Mill Road, Atlanta – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Norris Antonio Edwards, 33, Brookfield Way, Jonesboro – Bench warrant/felony.

Scotty Wayne Jobe, 50, Maple St., Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Richard Lee Martin, 48, Meadow Brook Way, Ellabell – Failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.

Jaime Francisco Perez, 28, Benton Blvd., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Damarion Lee Roberts, 18, Golf Club Circle – Two charge entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, contributing to delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor, burglary first degree/felony.

Denny Albert Scott, 50 Jones Mill Road – Wanted person Emanuel County.

Kenneth Doeran Smith, 41, Miller St. Ext. – Two charges possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects; probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jarvis Romont Clark, 39, Redfield Road, Newington – Two charges possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., tail lights/lens required, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jamaryce Taquan Mincey, 22, Pamela Way – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Shanica Lashawn Stowbridge, 39, North Main St. – Four charges elder abuse exploit/inflict pain/to deprive essential services to disabled or elder person or resident/family violence, seven charges financial transaction card fraud.

Jody Wayne Simpson, 52 – Four charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

INCIDENTS

SOUTH BEND DRIVE – Responding to a report of a stolen vehicle, the vehicle was recovered. The incident was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

FOREST PINE DRIVE – In response to a man selling pest control services, the man said he went door-to-door selling pest control services for a company. He did not have a peddlers license in violation of county ordinance and complied with a request to stop his selling.

NORWOOD DRIVE – Complainant said she has had to replace three tires in the past two weeks due to nails or screws being found in them. She said she rarely drives through construction zones or other areas where there might be nails or screws to run over. She said she has a video camera, but it shows no suspicious activity, however she said have three flats in two weeks is suspicious.

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said her apartment was damaged by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment.

RED HIL CHURCH ROAD – In responding to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident, the vehicle was reported stolen. The area was searched in an attempt to locate the driver, but the search was unsuccessful.

PERSIMMON PLACE – Complainant said a caller claiming to represent a pay service said the company had stopped a withdrawal for payment of $9,500 from her account. The caller said they wanted to ensure no other attempts were made to take money from her account but they needed confirmation of her account name and number. She sent them images of her account, but since she doesn’t have an account with the service they were accessing, they were unable to get to her account. After they asked her to make a series of financial transactions, she realized, it was a scam. No funds were lost and she was advised to freeze her credit accounts.

COUNTRY CLUB ROAD – Responding to a store on a report of a woman being punched in the face, the incident was documented and the case remains active.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A motel called and said a woman was living with her mother at a room there. After the mother left, the woman did not leave. Upon being told she would be criminally trespassed, the woman left.

SHUMAN ROAD – Complainant said a neighbor known to her drove through her yard and yelled insults and curse words at her. The man that the complainant was referring to said she is the one who yells at him every time he drives by and he ignores her. He said he understood he was being served with a criminal trespass warning.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 17-23)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs; three adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs; one kitten.

Adopted — Three adult dogs; four kittens.

Rescued — Eight adult cats and one kitten.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $425.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 17-23)

Portal – 18 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries; one rescue call; four fire alarms.

Register – 23 medical response calls; two miscellaneous fire calls; two accidents with injuries; one brush fire; one structure fire; one rescue call.

Nevils – Seven medical response calls; two accidents with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call.

Bay – One medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries.

Stilson – 13 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm; one brush fire.

Brooklet – 28 medical response calls; three miscellaneous fire calls; five fire alarms; three accidents with injuries.

Leefield – Four medical response calls; two fire alarms.

Clito – Four medical response calls.

Middleground – One medical response call.

Highway 24 – Four medical response calls; two fire alarms.

Banks Dairy – Two medical response calls.

Akins Anderson – Two medical response calls.

Sandy Creek – Three medical response calls.

Pulaski Road – Six medical response calls; one fire alarm; one rescue call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 30 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One medical call Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy