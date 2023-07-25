Police Report - 7/26/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Khrystina Loraine Dowd, Highway 169, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Flarissa Tiffany Dunning, 17, Bulloch St. – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, contributing to the delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, manufacture/possession of controlled or counterfeit substance near park or housing project.

Marcua Maurice Green, 21, Dishon Creek Drive, Lithonia – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, contributing to the delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Savalas Montrell Harden, 17, Arcola Road, Pembroke – Terroristic threats and acts, dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts via computer/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Giovanni Bee Cammiso, 17, University Place – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Darius Lamont Chisolm, 20, Old Charleston Highway, Hardeeville, S.C. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, lighted headlights/other lights required, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

Tavon Laron Johnson, 31, Swan Lane – Cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, possession of marijuana less than one oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Eris Marques Rich, 18, Swan Lane – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 27 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 49 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Department of Transportation – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy