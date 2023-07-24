Police Report - 7/25/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Aaron Michael Hobbs, 31, Maxie Circle, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Homer Alan Walter Coleman, 47, Ga. Highway 152, Cobbtown – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Anthony Deonta Henry, 47, Solomon St., Lyons – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Craig Dontell Humphries, 51, Hawkshaw Creek Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Jamell Elijoiewon Hunt, 32, Lakeview Drive, Glennville – Wanted person/Chatham County.

Rojillo Mendez, 17, Grady Johnson St. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to stop at stop sign, reckless driving, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Michael Marshal Newton, 50, Lloyd St., Savannah – Possession of firearm by convicted felon, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI combination 1-3, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Palmez Nigel Ishmel Brihm, 27, Twin Oaks Road, Sylvania – Giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer, bench warrant/felony.

Yourlinda Levette Everett, 47, Sinkhole Road – Disorderly conduct.

Lashea Monique Jones, 23, Harden Road – Battery/family violence first offense.

Curtis Alexander Lomax, 60, Harden Road – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Daniel Simmons, 60, Institute St. – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Helder Garcia Sanchez, 26, Nevils Grove road, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required, driving without a license/misdemeanor, failure to dim headlights, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jordan Tyler Woolen, 31, Horse Branch Loop, Horse Branch, Ky – Two charges possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jasmine Dajia Emani, 25, Coach Lee Hill Blvd. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

DeQuan Raheem Key, 28, Chances MHP – DUI less safe alcohol.

Statesboro Parole Office

Sharise Consheta Lopes, 22, Grove Point Road, Savannah – Failure to appear in court as ordered.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 34 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police department – Two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 32 calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 35 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 18 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; 10 medical calls Saturday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 55 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Friday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Friday.

Department of Transportation – One call Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy