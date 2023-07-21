Police Report - 7/22/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kamentz Rakyle Robbins, 18, Packinghouse Road – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Devion Zykel Roberts, 22, Highway 67 -- Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Brandi Maliyah Sharpe, 17, Reidsville Road, Lyons – Criminal trespass.

Lamonte James Anthony Williams, 20, Highway 67 – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Deborah Chance Richards, 64, Old River Road South – DUI less safe drugs, Failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, driver to exercise due care.

INCIDENTS

NESSMITH ROAD – Complainant said a woman who accuses her of “stealing her man” is harassing her and her friends on social media. She said the woman is threatening her and asking others for the complainant’s phone number. Complainant said she doesn’t think the threats are credible, but she wanted documentation.

CANTERBERRY PLACE – Complainant said he was contacted by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. The fake deputy said the complainant had two failure to appear bench warrants that could be cleared if he purchased Green Dot tickets in the amount of $2,000. Complainant said he did that and gave the numbers to the caller, but realized it was a scam when the caller asked for more. Complainant was advised that a law enforcement agency would never call to collect a fine over the phone.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said money had gone missing from his debit bank account. The incident was documented.

HAWKSHAW CREEK ROAD – Responding to a domestic dispute with weapons reportedly involved, the man in the dispute was arrested following interviews with both parties.

CHURCH ST. – Complainant said multiple vehicles had been broken into on his property. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said a vehicle of a relative was being stored at her house. She claims the driver of the tow truck company who came to retrieve the vehicle cut the chain on a locked fence to get the vehicle. The driver of the tow truck said the gate was open to the back yard and he never cut a chain. There was no evidence of a cut chain at the scene.

FRANKLIN ROAD – During a domestic dispute, a woman said she went to a residence where she was staying with her child to retrieve some of their belongings. She said during her visit, she had a verbal and physical confrontation with her former boyfriend. She said they were both hitting each other and when he took out a gun and threatened her, she left with her child. The boyfriend said they did have an argument and he did grab his former girlfriend, but did not hit her. He said he took out a gun and threatened to kill himself, but did not threaten the woman or child. No injuries were observed on either party. Both were advised of court procedures.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 10-16)

Rural county intake — Two adult dogs and five puppies; one adult cat and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog; one adult cat and one kitten.

Adopted — One adult dog; one kitten.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — None.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs and one puppy (Serious medical/sever aggression; one adult cat and one kitten.

Fees collected — $80.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 10-16)

Portal – 17 medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one fire alarm.

Register – 11 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire; one rescue call.

Nevils – Four medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

Bay – Three medical response calls.

Stilson – Five medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one fire alarm; one accident with injuries.

Brooklet – 20 medical response calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire; one fire alarm; two accidents with injuries.

Leefield – Two medical response calls.

Clito – Six medical response calls.

Middleground – Three medical response calls.

Highway 24 – Two medical response calls; one accident call; one fire alarm; one accident with injuries.

Banks Dairy – One medical response call.

Akins Anderson – Two medical response calls.

Pulaski Road – Three medical response calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Portal Poplice Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two coroner calls and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 81 calls Thursday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy