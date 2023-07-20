Police Report - 7/21/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Enrique Humbra Denson, 30, Arnold St., Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Creuntae DeShaun Floyd, 22, Henry Snow, Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Amanda Holly Hanks, 40, Highway 301 North – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Jimmy Aubrey Hanks, 41, Highway 301 North – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Mary Harris, 39, 13 Ave., Phenix City, Ala. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Walter Darryl Horton, 57, Cross Creek Farm Road – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Marquis Denzel Johnson, 39, Statesboro Highway, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance.
Wanya Trevon Lexie, 22, Aggravated assault, batter, terroristic threats, pointing or aiming a gun/pistol at another, cruelty to children third degree allow child to watch
Forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Statesboro Police Department
Dontarius Jamez Thompson, 22, Fox Hunter Road, Sylvania – Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Marcus Lobato Castillo, 54, Dean Forest Road, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 34 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls and 33 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and seven medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 68 calls Tuesday; 58 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch Animal Services – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Jenkins County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.
Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy