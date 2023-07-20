Police Report - 7/21/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Enrique Humbra Denson, 30, Arnold St., Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Creuntae DeShaun Floyd, 22, Henry Snow, Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Amanda Holly Hanks, 40, Highway 301 North – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jimmy Aubrey Hanks, 41, Highway 301 North – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Elizabeth Mary Harris, 39, 13 Ave., Phenix City, Ala. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Walter Darryl Horton, 57, Cross Creek Farm Road – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Marquis Denzel Johnson, 39, Statesboro Highway, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance.

Wanya Trevon Lexie, 22, Aggravated assault, batter, terroristic threats, pointing or aiming a gun/pistol at another, cruelty to children third degree allow child to watch

Forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Dontarius Jamez Thompson, 22, Fox Hunter Road, Sylvania – Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Marcus Lobato Castillo, 54, Dean Forest Road, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 34 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls and 33 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 68 calls Tuesday; 58 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Jenkins County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy