Police Report - 7/19/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jodi Cail Callison, 49, West 4 St., Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Anthony Mantory Everett, 34, Sinkhole Road – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Camron Tyrell Ponder, 24, 6 St. SW, Moultrie – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Brandon Avery Williams, 31, Packinghouse Road – No insurance, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Keith Evan Williford, 26, Loop Road, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Justin Meshon Youmans, 26, Braxton Blvd. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

James Alexander Brannen, 34, Mill Creek St. – Disorderly conduct.

Deandre Alexander Dixon, 27, Hammersley Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY – Two warrants from New York.

Jakire Jamal McClendon, 27, Floyd St. – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Devin Jerrod James Prince, 36, Van Buren St. – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Javon Devonte Brown, 21, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Seven calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Monday.

Claxton Fiore Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two coroner calls and 34 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 64 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy