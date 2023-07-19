Police Report - 7/19/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jodi Cail Callison, 49, West 4 St., Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Anthony Mantory Everett, 34, Sinkhole Road – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Camron Tyrell Ponder, 24, 6 St. SW, Moultrie – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Brandon Avery Williams, 31, Packinghouse Road – No insurance, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Keith Evan Williford, 26, Loop Road, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Justin Meshon Youmans, 26, Braxton Blvd. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
James Alexander Brannen, 34, Mill Creek St. – Disorderly conduct.
Deandre Alexander Dixon, 27, Hammersley Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY – Two warrants from New York.
Jakire Jamal McClendon, 27, Floyd St. – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Devin Jerrod James Prince, 36, Van Buren St. – Criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Javon Devonte Brown, 21, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.
Georgia State Patrol – Seven calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Monday.
Claxton Fiore Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two coroner calls and 34 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 64 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – One call Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy