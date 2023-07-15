Police Report - 7/15/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Duane Edward Gray, 30, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jalayah Syneria Adams, 19, Highway 25, Millen – Two charges armed robbery.

Brandon Shamar DeLoach, 28, Portal Crossing Loop, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Darryl Denzel Houston, 34, Pounder St., Savannah – Bench warrant/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Frank Ellie Smokes, 35, Olive Branch Road, Ellabell – Bench warrant/felony.

Terry Alexander Walton, 33, Louisiana Drive, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.

Statesboro Police Department

Madison Alexandra Kelly, 22, Arbor Crest Way, Palm Beach Gardens – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

INCIDENTS

STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said her neighbor has been walking around the outside of her hose in the mornings. She said it is not the first incident with the neighbor and she wanted it documented.

VETERANS MEMORIAL PARKWAY – While on patrol, a vehicle pulled out in front of Bulloch Sheriff’s Office deputy forcing deputy to lock up vehicles’ brakes. Offender was issued a citation for failure to yield.

CLUB ROAD – A woman contacted the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office requesting an escort to pick up clothes and a dog. She then called back and said she could not get a ride. She was called back by the SO and asked if a deputy could come by and talk to her. She said she was at a hotel in Cooperville and said it was OK. Upon arriving at the motel, she was informed she has arrest warrants for her in Bulloch and Effingham counties. She was taken into custody without incident.

WIG WAM COURT – A complaint was called in about a man in a neighborhood going door-to-door. Upon going to the neighborhood and speaking with the man, he said he was telling people about the benefits of solar panels. He said he represented a company, but wasn’t making any sales pitches, he was just giving information. He was told that since he represented a company, he needed a permit to go door-to-door. He was cooperative and left the area.

HERSCHEL DRIVE – Complainant said someone stole an item from the front porch of his residence. After reviewing the video of incident, the case will remain open for investigation.

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said his aunt called him to check on her house after she noticed her door was open. He said nothing was found missing though a jewelry box was found opened and left on the bedroom floor and drawers had been gone through. Complainant was advised to call the Sheriff’s Office back if anything is found missing.

WOODLAND TERRACE – Complainant said she received a call from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Parole Commission. He said he needed her to verify her name, address, phone number, Social Security number and her favorite color. She provided the information and the caller asked her to transfer funds to him. She then realized it was a scam and hung up. Complainant was advised to place a freeze on all her credit accounts and let her bank know about the incident.

DEER RUN LANE – Complainants said a man had made threats to do bodily harm to them. They said he threatened to shoot them after they drove their ATV onto an easement that is not anyone’s property. The man in question denied making any threats. The complainants were advised of possible remedies.

ELMER PHILLIPS ROAD – Complainant said she allowed two people to stay at her home and dog sit while she went out of town. She said when she returned, six sets of baby shoes were missing. She said she didn’t have any proof of the people taking them, but she wanted to document the incident to pursue further action. The contact number she gave for the two people was not working.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 3-9)

Rural county intake — Four adult dogs; eight adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs; one adult cat and one kitten.

Adopted — Three adult dogs; three kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One kitten.

Fees collected — $250.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 3-9)

Portal – Eight medical response calls; one structure fire; one fire alarm.

Register – 11 medical response calls; one needs assistance; one structure fire; two vehicle fires; two miscellaneous fire calls.

Nevils – Four medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one vehicle fire.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one needs assistance.

Stilson – Three medical response calls; one brush fire; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 15 medical response calls; one needs assistance; one structure fire; two vehicle fires; one miscellaneous complaint one brush fire; one accident with injuries.

Leefield – One structure fire.

Clito – Four medical response calls.

Highway 24 – Three medical response calls.

Banks Dairy – One medical response call.

Akins Anderson – Four medical response calls.

Pulaski Road – Two medical response calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Portal Poplice Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two coroner calls and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 81 calls Thursday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy