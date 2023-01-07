Police Report - 7/1/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Piazza Waters, 38, Emit Deal Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz. – possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Kelise Alexis Carr, 23, University Court – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Johnny Lee Williams, 50, Proctor St. – Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Department of Community Service

Michael Thomas Popp, 32, Spring Creek Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable offense/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Mitsy Nichole Roten, 36, Victory Church Lane – Tire requirements, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, license to be examined on demand, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

MARTIN MHP – Complainant said there was an unwanted person with a knife in a residence. After speaking with all parties, two men were transported home.

JONES MILL ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender used her identity to file a federal and state tax return and get her refund. She said her daughter has been helping her contact the IRS and other agencies about someone stealing her identity. She was advised to take the report to the IRS.

BULLOCH ST. – While on a traffic stop, another vehicle stopped in the middle of the road next to the patrol vehicles and told deputies we were harassing people. The driver was arrested and his vehicle was towed.

JOHNSON LANE – During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted to possible drugs. Upon search a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana was located in the driver’s pants. The driver was arrested.

JOHN GRECO ROAD – In responding to a report of an abandoned vehicle, a white Chrysler Town & Country sedan was found with a missing wheel, damaged driver side window and no tag. A check of the VIN number returned no results. The vehicle was towed from the scene and entered as abandoned.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said a man was going through a dumpster at the location of a business.

VETERANS MEMORIAL PARKWAY – Attempting to make a traffic stop of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, the driver attempted to elude deputies. He turned on Brannen Street and ran several stop signs at a speed of about 60 mph. After going down Savannah Ave., the driver turned and stopped on Crescent Ave., stopped and then fled the vehicle on foot. Due to a passenger being in the car, the deputy stopped and began to question her. Other deputies arriving on the scene were advised of the direction the offender was seen running away and began pursuit. The passenger said she knew the man by a specific name. She said she was scared during the chase and asked the driver to stop multiple times. She was shown several photos, but said none of the photos was him. No other information on the offender is known at this time.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 19-25)

Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog and one puppy; one kitten.

Adopted — Six adult dogs and three puppies; one adult cat and four kittens.

Rescued — Two puppies; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Eight adult dogs (Severe medical/severe aggression).

Fees collected — $535.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 19-25)

Portal – 13 medical response calls; one structure fire; one hazmat call; one accident with injuries.

Register – Five medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; three structure fires.

Nevils – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.

Bay – One medical response call; one fire rescue call; one structure fire.

Stilson – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one accident with injuries; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 21 medical response calls; two fire alarms; four structure fires; two accidents with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call; three medical calls; two rescue calls.

Leefield – None.

Clito – Seven medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire.

Middleground – One structure fire.

Highway 24 – Three medical response calls; one rescue call; two structure fires; one fire alarm.

Banks Dairy – One accident with injuries.

Akins Anderson – One medical response call; one structure fire.

Sandy Creek – One miscellaneous fire call.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Seven accident calls and 23 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and two medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 62 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy