Police Report - 6/9/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Randy Ray Allen Eunice, 33, Dry Branch Village – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jonathan David Flanders, 49, Callaway Crescent – DUI combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Martina Shanea Foy, 35, Dorsey Clark Road, Sylvania – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Lakeith Jamel Mitchell, 36, Joyner Road, Hinesville – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jonathan Glenn Parcell, 28, East Broad St., Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jeffrey Scott White, 41, Schley St. West, Douglas – Possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate.

Enrique Humbra Denson, 29, Arnold St., Reidsville – Criminal trespass/damage to property.

Cameron Elijah Douglas, 23, Teal Circle – Three charges probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jeffrey Allen Hampton, 21, JP Hall Road, Hazelhurst – Public drunkenness, criminal trespass.

Joy Marie Harrelson, 46, Fourth St. SW, Moultrie – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Tykeria Dajanae Shipman, 20, Pamela Way – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Dynesha Breuna Swinson, 23, Morris St. – Disorderly conduct.

Steve Nolan Ferguson, 23, Surrency St. -=- Armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Randy Lowery, 59, W. Inman St. – Theft by shoplifting.

Damian Lee Mozee, 20, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass.

Deanthony Rasheed Stevens, 31, Southern Court – Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass damage to property, two charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Raheem Overton, 23, E. %0 St., Savannah – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper left or right turn, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, possession of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, holding/supporting a wireless telecommunication device, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, flee or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.

Statesboro Probation Office

Dorisa Lynne Redmond, 32, Thrushwood Ave., Tybee Island – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.