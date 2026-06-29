Police Report - 6/30/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Richard Adam Waters, 62, Brooklet – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Manuel Jacob Alojado, 51, Brooklet – Simple battery.

Kierra Nichole Cox, 35, Brooklet – Battery/family violence, first offense, cruelty to children second degree causing excessive physical pain, three counts cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony, battery/family violence.

Latesha Rene Dennard, 40, Atlanta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Christopher Emilio Hill, 23, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Jerry Allen Jackson, 66, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Andrew Charles Johnson, 20, Thomasville – DUI alcohol under 21, failure to maintain lane.

Brandy Nichole Joyner, 45, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, battery/family violence first offense.

Amani Tiana Polk, 21, Metter Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, aggressive driving, reckless driving, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Tyrese Malik Porter, 24, Statesboro – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, laying drag, failure to maintain lane, aggressive driving, reckless driving.

Michael Angel Sosa, 27, Savannah – Bench warrant/felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession and us of drug related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Micah Elijah Kit Williams, 21, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting.

Statesboro Police Department

Autumn Regan Bailey, 26, Statesboro – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

Cynthia Marie Byrd, 54, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Nathaniel Justice DeLoach, 23, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Romone Jovan Dixon, 35, Vidalia – Possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, Wanted from Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Gromyko Jabbar Jones, 50 Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by taking/motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Garryontis Pearsall, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Andres Terrell Simmons, 18, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Joshua Fitzgerald Sims, 37, Statesboro – Wanted from Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlie Lee Thomas, 42, Statesboro – Wanted from Glennville.

Brianna Sarah Jo Tolley, 21, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Calvin Leronn Walker, 45, Statesboro – Sale of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, theft by shoplifting.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Vivian Arizmendi, 22, Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Kim Gray Durfee, 58, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Randa Alexandra Jackson, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, driving without a license, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Roderick Devon Larry, 37, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jose Daniel Perez-Perez, 18, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; Two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; four calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; one calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 10 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accidents call and 21 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 19 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one air transport, one rescue call and 19 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 33 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Language Line – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Screven County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

Other agencies — Nine calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy