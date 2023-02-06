Police Report - 6/2/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Alyssa Ivelisse Gonzalez, 22, Gordon St., Brunswick – Bench warrant/felony.
Destine Monique Johnson, 24, Benson Drive – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.
Jason Ezekel Proctor, 50, Ball Park Road, Brooklet – Two charges terroristic threats and acts.
Vincent Lamar Carter, 33, Horsefly Road, Portal – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper parking in space for person with disabilities, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Melinda Ranee Boyette, 50, Pondside Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Ashanti Sierra Maloy, 35, Whispering Pines Blvd. – Theft by conversion/felony
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Hector Martinez, 39, Amalie Rod, Claxton – DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession and use of drug related objects, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, holding/supporting a wireless telecommunication device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Winfred Javon Rushon, 41, Middleground Road, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Probation Office
Phillip Michael Allen, 32, Oak Loop, Ellabell – Parole violation.
Department of Community Supervision
Vivian Louise Foster, 57, Deerwood Drive, Hinesville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 30 medical calls Tuesday; three accident call and 30 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 58 calls Tuesday; 69 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch Animal Services – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Other agencies – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy