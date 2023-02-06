Police Report - 6/2/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Alyssa Ivelisse Gonzalez, 22, Gordon St., Brunswick – Bench warrant/felony.

Destine Monique Johnson, 24, Benson Drive – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Jason Ezekel Proctor, 50, Ball Park Road, Brooklet – Two charges terroristic threats and acts.

Vincent Lamar Carter, 33, Horsefly Road, Portal – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper parking in space for person with disabilities, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Melinda Ranee Boyette, 50, Pondside Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Ashanti Sierra Maloy, 35, Whispering Pines Blvd. – Theft by conversion/felony

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Hector Martinez, 39, Amalie Rod, Claxton – DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession and use of drug related objects, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, holding/supporting a wireless telecommunication device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Winfred Javon Rushon, 41, Middleground Road, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Probation Office

Phillip Michael Allen, 32, Oak Loop, Ellabell – Parole violation.

Department of Community Supervision

Vivian Louise Foster, 57, Deerwood Drive, Hinesville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 30 medical calls Tuesday; three accident call and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 58 calls Tuesday; 69 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy