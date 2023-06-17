Police Report - 6/17/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jenna Marie Seladi, 21, Transart Parkway, Canton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Michale William Sutton, 48, Highway 80 West, Portal – Elder abuse exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled, elder person or resident, battery, simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Sophil Bertie Walden, 37, Johnson Lane, Claxton – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Juan Estaban, 21, St. John’s Lane, Claxton – Battery/family violence first offense, Criminal trespass/family violence.

Liza Marie Horton, 37, Georgia Ave. – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Rashamel Armean Lewis, 29, East 59 St., Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, use of license plate with intent to conceal, no insurance.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Larry Vern Clawson, 43, Highway 80 East – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, windshield/window/wiper requirements.

Jeffrey Lee Clakely Gibson, 38, Harold Holton Road, Collins – Possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, affixing material that reduce light transmission/reflection on windows/windshields.

Alex Morgan Whitlock, 23, Fallen Leaf Drive, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

INCIDENTS

BEN GRADY COLLINS ROAD – Complainant said her 6-month-old blue pit bull was near the end of her driveway running around. She said she saw a four-door F-150 pickup truck, burgundy in color, with large mud tires stop in front of her residence and then abruptly drive away. She said her dog was missing after they drove away. She said she did not see the occupants of the vehicle or get a license tag or see them actually pick up the dog. She said she believes the dog was stolen. She said he is wearing a red collar with no identification and weighs approximately 30 pounds.

MILL CREEK LODGE – Complainants said their landlord advised them via a typed letter that they had to leave their residence within five days. They said complaints had come from their neighbors and if they didn’t leave, their belongings would be taken and their door secured. Complainants said the landlord said she would refund them $70 once they moved out, but they said the landlord would owe them much more than that. The complainants were told the landlord would have to file for an eviction through the Magistrate Court to legally evict them.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said a logging operation near his home has trucks that cut the corner of his property and occasionally roll onto his property. He said he set out some orange cones on his property to ensure the trucks drive around. Complainant said someone moved the cones farther back on his property. Attempts to reach the owner of the logging company were unsuccessful.

DELOACH CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said she believes someone is coming into her home when she is not there and moving paperwork around her home, tucking the sheets on her bed, trying on her shoes and jewelry, putting some kind of “slime” in her tea that is causing her to have a medical condition, let the air out of tires on her vehicle, hacked her telephone line and is eavesdropping on her calls and other suspicious incidents. She said there are no signs of forced entry into the home.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 5-11)

Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; seven kittens.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and one puppy; five kittens.

Rescued — Two puppies; one kitten.

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs and one puppy.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Five adult dogs (Severe medical/severe aggression); one adult cat and one kitten.

Fees collected — $290.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 5-11)

Portal – 11 medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

Register – Seven medical response calls; one hazmat call; one fire alarm; two structure fires.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one brush fire.

Bay – Two medical response calls.

Stilson – 12 medical response calls; one woods fire.

Brooklet – 25 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one woods fire; two brush fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

Leefield – Two medical response calls.

Clito – Four medical response calls.

Highway 24 – One medical response call; one public relations call.

Akins Anderson – Two medical response calls; one hazmat call.

Sandy Creek – One brush fire.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call; one fire alarm.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 23 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – 11 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 40 calls Thursday.

Charlton County 911 – Four calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy