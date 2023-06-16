Police Report - 6/16/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Aaron Bryant, 37, NE Williams St., Collins – Battery.

Matthew Elijahlyward Crosby, 38, Sam Tliiman Road – Obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

Eneisa Vonshay Grace, 33, East Main St. – Criminal trespass.

Shayne Lee Roberts, 42, Riverview Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Abdullah Rasheen Thompson, 39, Sprayberry Court – Battery/family violence first offense.

Christal Marie Vincent, 39, Highway 301 South, Register – Truancy.

Statesboro Police Department

Yourlands Levette, 46, Daphney Lane – Criminal trespass.

Delwin Markeith Florence, 45, Anthony St. – Two charges criminal trespass damage to property, battery, simple battery.

Deanthony Rasheed Stevens, 31, Southern Court – Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass damage to property, two charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

William Allen Martin, 60, Wesley Haire Lane, Claxton – Criminal trespass.

Tony Shipman, 54, Institute St. – Simple battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Robert Graham Newsome, 53, Belmont Ave. – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, too fast for conditions, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – six calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 21 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one first responder call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder call and seven medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, two first responder calls and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 54 calls Tuesday; 61 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Power – Three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy