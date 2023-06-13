Police Report - 6/13/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Renee Adams, 35, Moore Road, Brooklet – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Cameron Lee Allen, 19, North Main St. – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., giving or possessing liquor, drugs or weapons by an inmate without permission of the warden, criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Valanti Tyrone Budgett, 37, Lydia Lane – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/family violence/battery, battery.

Latisha Renea Chavers, 37, Burkhalter Trailer Park – Bench warrant/felony.

Stephen Craig Coggins, 42, Old Vineland School Road, Easley, SC – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, following too closely.

Anthony Jermail Drummer, 39, West Jones St. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, parole violation.

Daniel Webster Ellerman, 21, Payne Road – Two charges harassing communications, transmission of photos/videos depicting nudity/sexual content.

Jessie James Jernigan, 48, Lester Fordham Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Keion Zayne Morrison, 19, Highway 80 West, Portal – Theft by taking/felony, theft by taking/motor vehicle, criminal trespass damage to property, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, too fast for conditions, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

John Kyle Murray, 40, Denton Loop – Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Esclario Jamaal Holly, 32, Braswell Homes – Failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, two charges seatbelt/child.

Robert Lee Huff, 28, Cone Homes – Simple battery against a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery/family violence.

Rashae Grace Norris, 33, Lanier Drive – Battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dexter Antawain Bennett, 40, Burkhalter Road – DUI less safe alcohol.

Tasha Baggett Colon, 55, Ogeechee Drive East – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.

William Glenn Davis, 69, Woods Hole Circle – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Ronald Allen Mullins, 58, Indian Trail Road, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, use of license plate with intent to conceal, no insurance.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Friday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — 18 medical calls Friday; one coroner call and 27 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, three coroner calls, one fire call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and five medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; one accident call and four medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 50 calls Friday; 61 calls Saturday; 51 calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Department of Transportation – One call Friday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Screven County 911 – Three calls Saturday.

Other agencies — One call Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy