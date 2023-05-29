Police Report - 5/30/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Toby Cortez Hickman, 41, Lanier Road, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Charisse Dianna Kirksey, Hornet Drive, Brunswick – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Marcelino Mendoza, 52, Egret Place – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Christian Joel Rodriguez, 21, Hinely Road, Ludowici – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Andrew James Walton, 21, Thompson Lane – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, too fast for conditions.

Jonathan Adam White, 33, Lake Collins Road, Twin City – Aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Statesboro Police Department

Michael Husher Brown, 20, West Main St. – Purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person under 21, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.

Trenton Deandre Carter, 35, Highway 24 – Simple battery/family violence, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Joshua Cornelius Evans, 36, East View – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Loren Angelle Hall, 37, Turner St. – Possession of cocaine.

Shonte Nicole Jordan, 47, Packinghouse Road – Criminal trespass.

Jaquan Glenn McCoy, 37, Baldwin St. – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana.

James McCullough, 63, Summit Apartments – Possession of cocaine.

Damien LaBryant Mikell, 25, Hightower Road – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Stephon Maurice Foy, 26, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Russell Lee Hallman, 34, Lakeview Road – Suspended registration, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, failure to maintain lane.

David Smalls, 53, Nelson’s Court, Hardeeville, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements, no brake lights or working turn signals, tag lights/lens required.

LaDale Martres Thompkins, 33, Whirlwind Way, Guyton – DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession of Schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, driving without a license, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Brenda Joyce Tracy, 65, Perry Drive, Ashburn – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jeremiah Christian Brown, 21, Burkhalter Road – Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 15-21)

Rural county intake — Four adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and two puppies; three adult cats and five kittens.

Adopted — Two adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

Rescued — One adult dog and four puppies; one adult cat and eight kittens.

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs and two puppies.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Five adult dogs (Severe medical/severe aggression); one adult cat and one kitten.

Fees collected — $495.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 32 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Friday.

Portal Police Department – One call Friday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 17 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 18 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and four medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call and nine medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 43 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 52 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Saturday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Saturday.

Georgia Power – One call Saturday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Friday.

Other agencies — One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy