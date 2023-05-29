Police Report - 5/30/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Toby Cortez Hickman, 41, Lanier Road, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Charisse Dianna Kirksey, Hornet Drive, Brunswick – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Marcelino Mendoza, 52, Egret Place – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Christian Joel Rodriguez, 21, Hinely Road, Ludowici – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Andrew James Walton, 21, Thompson Lane – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, too fast for conditions.
Jonathan Adam White, 33, Lake Collins Road, Twin City – Aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Statesboro Police Department
Michael Husher Brown, 20, West Main St. – Purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person under 21, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.
Trenton Deandre Carter, 35, Highway 24 – Simple battery/family violence, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Joshua Cornelius Evans, 36, East View – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Loren Angelle Hall, 37, Turner St. – Possession of cocaine.
Shonte Nicole Jordan, 47, Packinghouse Road – Criminal trespass.
Jaquan Glenn McCoy, 37, Baldwin St. – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana.
James McCullough, 63, Summit Apartments – Possession of cocaine.
Damien LaBryant Mikell, 25, Hightower Road – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Stephon Maurice Foy, 26, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Russell Lee Hallman, 34, Lakeview Road – Suspended registration, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, failure to maintain lane.
David Smalls, 53, Nelson’s Court, Hardeeville, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements, no brake lights or working turn signals, tag lights/lens required.
LaDale Martres Thompkins, 33, Whirlwind Way, Guyton – DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession of Schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, driving without a license, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Brenda Joyce Tracy, 65, Perry Drive, Ashburn – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Jeremiah Christian Brown, 21, Burkhalter Road – Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(May 15-21)
Rural county intake — Four adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.
City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and two puppies; three adult cats and five kittens.
Adopted — Two adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.
Rescued — One adult dog and four puppies; one adult cat and eight kittens.
Reclaimed — Five adult dogs and two puppies.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Five adult dogs (Severe medical/severe aggression); one adult cat and one kitten.
Fees collected — $495.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 32 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Friday.
Portal Police Department – One call Friday.
Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.
Metter Fire Department — One call Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 17 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 18 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and four medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call and nine medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and six medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 43 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 52 calls Sunday.
Air Transports – Two calls Sunday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.
Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Saturday.
Jenkins County 911 – One call Friday.
Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Saturday.
Georgia Power – One call Saturday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Sunday.
Chatham County 911 – One call Friday.
Other agencies — One call Friday; three calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy