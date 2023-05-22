Police Report - 5/23/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Courtney Lee Berry, 33, Lagoon Road – DUI less safe combination 1-3, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, failure to dim headlights.

Jacob Aaron Cordoba, 27, Danbury Lane, Albany – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jessica Brooke Douglas, 32, Mincey Road, Brooklet – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Dillon Elijah Collins, 31, Shallow Springs Court, Roswell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Robert Coney, 23, Buckhead Road, Millen – Possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, DUI less safe combination 1-3, three charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/ felony, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jackie Sherman Heath, 26, North Lewis St., Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, tag/registration requirements.

Steven Tyler Hilton, 28, Old Riggs Mill Road – Failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Keyonna Olivia Bellamy, 20, Stambuk Lane – Theft by taking misdemeanor, falsely making, altering, forging, uttering, passing or counterfeit ticket.

Joseph Grisweld, 59, East Railroad, Ave, Hertford N.C. – Simple battery.

Latravis Daquan Nails, 24, Lanire Drive – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

James Rufus Rawls, 48, Daphney Lane – Criminal trespass.

Joseph Bryan Roberson, 41, East 32 St., Savannah – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Zavion Jacwan Sharpe, 31, Lanier Drive – Disorderly conduct.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Azron Andrew-Kane Mitchell, 23, Caddie Green Road, Claxton – DUI concentration id .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, laying drag.

Johann Ferrante Scott, 43, Williams Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, habitual violator, lighted headlights/other lights required, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — For calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Friday.

Portal Police Department – One call Friday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Saturday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 10 calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, four coroner calls and 27 medical calls Friday; 26 medical calls Saturday; one accident and 10 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; two accident calls and two medical calls Saturday; one accident call and one medical call Sunday.

Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday; 53 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Friday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Department of Transportation – One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Other agencies — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy