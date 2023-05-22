Police Report - 5/23/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Courtney Lee Berry, 33, Lagoon Road – DUI less safe combination 1-3, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, failure to dim headlights.
Jacob Aaron Cordoba, 27, Danbury Lane, Albany – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jessica Brooke Douglas, 32, Mincey Road, Brooklet – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Dillon Elijah Collins, 31, Shallow Springs Court, Roswell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Robert Coney, 23, Buckhead Road, Millen – Possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, DUI less safe combination 1-3, three charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/ felony, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Jackie Sherman Heath, 26, North Lewis St., Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, tag/registration requirements.
Steven Tyler Hilton, 28, Old Riggs Mill Road – Failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Statesboro Police Department
Keyonna Olivia Bellamy, 20, Stambuk Lane – Theft by taking misdemeanor, falsely making, altering, forging, uttering, passing or counterfeit ticket.
Joseph Grisweld, 59, East Railroad, Ave, Hertford N.C. – Simple battery.
Latravis Daquan Nails, 24, Lanire Drive – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.
James Rufus Rawls, 48, Daphney Lane – Criminal trespass.
Joseph Bryan Roberson, 41, East 32 St., Savannah – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Zavion Jacwan Sharpe, 31, Lanier Drive – Disorderly conduct.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Azron Andrew-Kane Mitchell, 23, Caddie Green Road, Claxton – DUI concentration id .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, laying drag.
Johann Ferrante Scott, 43, Williams Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, habitual violator, lighted headlights/other lights required, failure to maintain lane.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — For calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Friday.
Portal Police Department – One call Friday.
Metter Police Department — Two calls Saturday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 10 calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.
Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday.
Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, four coroner calls and 27 medical calls Friday; 26 medical calls Saturday; one accident and 10 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; two accident calls and two medical calls Saturday; one accident call and one medical call Sunday.
Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday; 53 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.
Air Transports – Two calls Friday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday.
Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Friday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.
Department of Transportation – One call Friday.
Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.
Chatham County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.
Other agencies — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy