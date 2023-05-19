Police Report - 5/20/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Corey Jake Conley, 31, Studstill Cemetery Road, Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Jeffrey James Golob, 46, Northlake Drive – Expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Cedric Antonio Raymond, 45, North St. – Wanted/Sumter County.

▲ Gibson Denmark Waters, 42, Mud Road – Disrupting public school, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Justin Brandon Hulett, 37, North College St., Brooklet – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

▲ Asher Eugene Lucas, 27, Brown St., Vidalia – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Marcina Vernette Tucker, 28, Statesboro Circle – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, pedestrian in roadway.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Woodson Wesley Chesser, 20, Forest Way – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Arthur David Wells, 53, South Main St. – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





INCIDENTS

▲ HIGH POINT ROAD – Complainant called about a criminal trespass. The offender was served with a criminal trespass and moved out.

▲ EAGLE BRANCH MOBILE HOME PARK – Complainant said two offenders were at the park without permission. The two were served with a verbal criminal trespass warning and left.

▲ HIGHTOWER ROAD – Complainant said he sold his 2009 Dodge Journey in 2022, but he has not received full payment for the vehicle. He said he has not been able to get in touch with the purchaser for several months. The title is still in the complainant’s name. Complainant was advised of possible legal remedies.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD – Complainant said a large black SUV with silver rims is constantly speeding in a reckless manner on her street most mornings. Also, in the afternoon when her children return on the school bus. She said a school bus driver also has filed a complaint about the vehicle. She said the family’s pet was struck and killed by the vehicle, which is why she is filing the complaint now. Security camera footage she said she has was requested in an attempt to locate the vehicle in question.

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE – Complainant said he bought a video game system over Facebook Marketplace for $100. The seller said it was in good condition and operated as it should. Complainant said he met the seller’s girlfriend and made the exchange. He said when he got home, the system didn’t work. He found the system had extensive water damage. Since the complainant never met the seller and never got his name, and the phone number came back as out of service, no further investigation was possible, at this time.

▲ HAROLD HOWELL ROAD – Complainant said two people went on his property and fished on his pond. He said they left beer bottles and paper wrappers at the pond. While photos were captured by the complainant’s trail camera, they were not good enough to make any identification.

▲ HIGHWAY 119 NORTH – Complainant said offenders she knows have been harassing her for months. She said they have a podcast where they openly insult her daughter and her. She said one of the offenders has threatened to come to her house. She said she would like a report for documentation and she is currently going to court to seek a restraining order.

▲ CHERRY ST. – In responding to a domestic dispute, the situation was mediated and deputies left the scene. They were called back to the scene, and the husband was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 8-14)

▲ Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and six puppies.

▲ City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Five adult dogs and to puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

▲ Rescued — Five adult dogs and two puppies; one kitten.

▲ Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $405.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(May 8-14)

▲ Portal — 10 medical response calls; one structure fire; one fire alarm.

▲ Register – One medical response call; one fire alarm.

▲ Nevils – Four medical response calls; one structure fire.

▲ Bay – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson – Five medical response calls; one vehicle fire; two fire alarms; two brush fires.

▲ Brooklet – 15 medical response calls; three fire alarms; two structure fires; three vehicle fires; four brush fires.

▲ Leefield – One medical response call; one fire alarm.

▲ Clito – Four medical response calls; two structure fires.

▲ Highway 24 – Three medical response calls.

▲ Akins Anderson – One fire alarm.

▲ Pulaski Road – One medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm.





BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls and 16 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and five medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 60 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy