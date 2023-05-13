Police Report - 5/13/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲Eric Nathaniel Bell, 48, Horse Creek Road, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲Izell Brunson, 29, East Olive St. – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

▲Michelle Ellen Dodd, 38, Croos Creek Road, Brooklet – Possession and use of drug related objects.

▲Dalton Jhaquay Houston, 30, Odessa, Texas – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, excessive volume of music from a motor vehicle, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.



▲Djhyria Alhenton Pendergrass, 27, Odessa, Texas – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

▲Darian Laone Walker, 40, Cone Homes – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Brian Wayne Brookins, 55, Brookins Road, Hazelhurst – Criminal trespass.

▲ Stephen Darnell Croft, 47, South Easy St. – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Christy Colline Leggett, 40, Highway 46 West, Metter – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Logan Chase Ausley, 24, East Lee St., Brooklet – Criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Keith Tyrell Carpenter, 29, James Green Lane, Beaufort, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.





INCIDENTS

▲ EAST CHERRY ST. – Complainant said her vehicle was repossessed and after she recovered it from a towing company, she noticed several items missing. The missing items included clothing, hair products, par of boots with heels, two back packs and a suitcase. She was advised of Magistrate Court procedures.

▲ HORIZONS BEND – Complainant said he heard gun shots and one of the bullets struck his window, breaking it. The bullet was found under plants by the window, but there was no indication of where the bullet came from. Case is still under investigation.

▲ SUGARLAND BLVD. – Complainant said he met a woman online and they began corresponding. She said she had a large inheritance, but would only receive it if she was married by age 35. He said they began talking daily and he said he thought they got married. A lawyer contacted him through a messaging service and provided a photo of the marriage certificate the lawyer said was legal. Complainant said he then received an email from someone claiming to be with the Supreme Court with a Gmail address. He was advised this was a scam and not to speak or correspond with any of the parties again. He said he only provided about $100 to the woman he thought he married.

▲ DONALDSON ST. – Complainant said she received an email from Paypal customer service inquiring about a charge on her account. She said she contacted the number provided and the representative asked her to download an app that would give the offender control of her phone. The complainant did so and the offender began making transactions through her Cash App program. She was advised to have her phone wiped clean and change all her personal accounts.

▲ LANE CHURCH ROAD – A man and his mother called to discuss a civil matter. The man had been evicted from the residence he was staying due to a dispute with the owner. The man packed up most of his belongings and told the owner he would return to get the rest of his things. The man said the owner would not answer his phone when he called to tell him he was coming over. In making contact with the owner, he said no one had tried to contact him. A time was arranged for the complainant to come get his belongings. The complainant and his mother requested a deputy meet them at the residence because they were concerned the owner had guns.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said he is the legal guardian for a man’s children. He said he has never been on good terms with the man. He stated he learned the man’s mother died and when he ran into him at an area gas station, he offered his condolences. The complainant said the man began yelling at him and said he would “cut him up and carve his heart out’ if he touches his children. The complainant said he is fearful of the man and he wants to report the incident for documentation.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said she has been receiving harassing communications from her brother. She said he told her he wants to kill himself and the complainant’s father. There also were some vague threats sent via text message. The complainant sad she is fearful of her brother because he has a history of drug use and anger issues. She said wants a report for documentation.

▲ INTERSTATE 16/MILE MARKER 119 – Complainant said he left his truck on the side of the interstate after having a flat tire. He said when he returned, the trucks passenger side windows were broken out and several items were missing, including a dog tracking system.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 1-7)

▲ Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

▲ City of Statesboro — Eight adult dogs; two adult cats and seven kittens.

▲ Adopted — Three adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and three kittens.

▲ Rescued — One adult cat.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs; one adult cat.

▲ Died at shelter — One puppy; one adult cat.

▲ Euthanized — Five adult dogs (severe medical, aggression); one adult cat and five kittens.

▲ Fees collected — $395.

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(May 1-6)

▲ Portal – 10 medical response calls; two structure fires; one vehicle fire; three miscellaneous fire calls; one hazmat call.

▲ Clito – Two medical response calls; one hazmat call.

▲ Middleground – One medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm.

▲ Highway 24 – Two medical response calls; two structure fires; one hazmat call.

▲ Akins Anderson – One medical response call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Pulaski Road – Three medical response calls.





▲ Register – Nine medical response calls; two structure fires; one vehicle fire.▲ Nevils – One medical response call.▲ Bay – Seven medical response calls.▲ Stilson – Three medical response calls; one structure fire.▲ Brooklet – 18 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires; one rescue call.▲ Leefield – One medical response call; two structure fires.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

▲Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Thursday.

▲Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

▲Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

▲Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

▲Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Thursday.

▲Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

▲Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

▲Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

▲Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call, one rescue call and 30 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One first responder call and eight medical calls Thursday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 57 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Thursday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy