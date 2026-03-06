Police Report - 3/7/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Malik Travon Branch, 27, Statesboro – Parole violation.

Robert Coney, 26, Millen – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Heaven Leigh Crockett, 21, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jerry Junior Prescott, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Leon Magno Reynoso Garcia, 22 Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Jeremiah Davon Rich, 26, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, forgery fourth degree/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Alterick Kitab Michael Thompson Parrish, 36, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

Statesboro Police Department

James Demetrius Brown, 49, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, simple battery/family violence.

Anahy Gutierrez, 25, Claxton – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Johnathan Elliott Johnson, 18, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Kevin Salim Perez, 23, Lyons – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Derrion Martinez Richardson, 19, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(February 23-March 1)

Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs and six puppies; one adult cat.

City of Statesboro — 10 adult dogs and five puppies.

Adopted — 11 adult dogs and four puppies; five adult cats.

Rescued — One adult cat.

Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs.

Died at shelter — One puppy.

Euthanized — One adult dog.

Fees collected — $855.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – One call Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Seven accident calls and 46 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 26 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – 11 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy