Police Report - 3/7/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Malik Travon Branch, 27, Statesboro – Parole violation.
Robert Coney, 26, Millen – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Heaven Leigh Crockett, 21, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Jerry Junior Prescott, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Leon Magno Reynoso Garcia, 22 Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Jeremiah Davon Rich, 26, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, forgery fourth degree/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Alterick Kitab Michael Thompson Parrish, 36, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.
Statesboro Police Department
James Demetrius Brown, 49, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, simple battery/family violence.
Anahy Gutierrez, 25, Claxton – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.
Johnathan Elliott Johnson, 18, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.
Kevin Salim Perez, 23, Lyons – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Derrion Martinez Richardson, 19, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(February 23-March 1)
Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs and six puppies; one adult cat.
City of Statesboro — 10 adult dogs and five puppies.
Adopted — 11 adult dogs and four puppies; five adult cats.
Rescued — One adult cat.
Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs.
Died at shelter — One puppy.
Euthanized — One adult dog.
Fees collected — $855.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – One call Thursday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 43 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Seven accident calls and 46 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 26 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Other agencies – 11 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy