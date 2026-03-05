Police Report - 3/6/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Taiyon Malik Barlow, 29, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Brandon Maurice Evans, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Melinda Kay Joyner, 67, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.

Taryn Nicole Marquez, 43, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.

Corey Donnell Stancil, 34, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Justin Ray Watkins, 35, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Roy Ashton Wilson, 40, Brooklet – Parole violation.

Statesboro Police Department

Lester Mervyn Allen, 29, Millen – Aggravated battery/family violence.

David Lee Harris, 42, Columbia, SC – Battery, criminal trespass.

Theo Lanier, 56, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Chasidy Shakenya Kaylee Roberson, 25, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

April Lean Green Roberts, 50, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Dekayla Latreal Sawyer, 24, Statesboro – Two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Andrew Robert Blakemore, 19, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

James Christian Brady, 32, Claxton – Move over law, expired drivers license.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two call Wednesday

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two coroner calls, one fire call and 26 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, One fire call, one first responder call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, two first responder calls and seven medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 33 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy