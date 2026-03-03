Police Report - 3/4/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Logan Jesse Knowles, 18, Guyton – Reckless driving.

Bryan Alexander Linder, 44, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kai Emanuem Porter, 44, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Chasiti McKenna Mobley, 22, Bloomingdale – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Lester Mervyn Allen, 29, Millen – Aggravated battery/family violence.

Lovon Brooks, 42, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Lazaina Katrice Freeman, 21, Claxton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Preacharious Charmaine Torrence, 29, Millen – Affray.

Isheanna Marie Torrence, 31, Millen – Affray.

Pascal Latee Wilkerson, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ace Julian Dunlap, 18, Claxton – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, reckless driving.

Tevin Devonta Jackson, 29, Ellabell – Holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, possession of marijuana less than one oz., DUI less safe drugs, safe distance not less than 3 feet from bicycle.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one fire call, one first responder and 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 34 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 12 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy