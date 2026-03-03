Police Report - 3/4/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Logan Jesse Knowles, 18, Guyton – Reckless driving.
Bryan Alexander Linder, 44, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Kai Emanuem Porter, 44, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Chasiti McKenna Mobley, 22, Bloomingdale – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Lester Mervyn Allen, 29, Millen – Aggravated battery/family violence.
Lovon Brooks, 42, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Lazaina Katrice Freeman, 21, Claxton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Preacharious Charmaine Torrence, 29, Millen – Affray.
Isheanna Marie Torrence, 31, Millen – Affray.
Pascal Latee Wilkerson, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Ace Julian Dunlap, 18, Claxton – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, reckless driving.
Tevin Devonta Jackson, 29, Ellabell – Holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, possession of marijuana less than one oz., DUI less safe drugs, safe distance not less than 3 feet from bicycle.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one fire call, one first responder and 24 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 34 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 12 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy