Police Report - 3/3/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Olivia Whitney Bragg, 28, Statesboro – Drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements.

Eric Orlando Brown, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Martavius Youmons, 31, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tristian Samuel Campbell, 23, Guyton – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, tag lights required.

Stacey Louis Duches, 57, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana les than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Jamarcus Jayon Edwards, 19, Woodstock – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, headlight requirements, reckless driving.

Brian Stephen Lee, 43, Portal – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Kenneth Dashawn Morell, 28, Rincon – Three counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, three counts aggravated assault, three counts obstructing EMTs, removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official, theft by taking/felony, interference with government property/felony.

Shannon Antonio Postell, 53, Statesboro – Stalking/aggravated, influencing witness.

Statesboro Police Department

Malik Travon Branch, 27, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when turning left.

Destiny Deshay Braxton, 24, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/family violence.

Rashiaa Tyyannia Dubinion, 30, Thomaston – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

James Matthew George, 24, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., improper left or right turn, possession and use of drug related objects.

Gabrielle Paige Griffin, 20, Richmond Hill – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, simple battery against a police officer, public drunkenness, possession/sales of tobacco to minors.

Demetrius Lavell Hagins, 58, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, disorderly conduct.

Charlie Jackson, 43, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Craig Wilson Johnson, 51, McDonough – DUI less safe alcohol.

Wesley Jones, 63, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Caitlin Aubrey Nadeau, 21, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Shelby Lutoral Seward, 34, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Nickolas Cole Stevens, 20, Metter – Simple battery/family violence.

Brandon Rashad Tucker, 35 – Wanted from Gwinnett County.

Artis Lee West, 48, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Stantavion Lamar Whitfield, 27, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Drextrol Shantal Anderson, 37, Hiltonia – Four counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Danny Lee Cheley Jr., 22, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Raekwon Tyrell Davis, 30, Statesboro – DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, no brake lights or working turn signals, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Carlton Eugene Lovett, 63, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Pashion Jedessa Ryals, 36, Statesboro – Wanted by Vidalia Police Department.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday.

Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 30 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, two coroner calls, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 29 medical calls Saturday; 14 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 12 medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; one accident call and eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 31 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Language Line – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Effingham County – One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 One call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911– One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Screven County 911– One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — Three calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy