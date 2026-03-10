Police Report - 3/11/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Lawrence Williams, 55, Bonita Springs – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, disorderly conduct.

Kerry Malcom Oglesby, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper use of center turn lane.

Jamie Warren Murray, 29, Baxley – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Richard James Perez, 37, Bloomingdale – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Colt Burt Reddick, 21, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

De’Undray Ladon Walker, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Ritty Latasha Gallman, 45, Grovetown – Simple battery.

Zirayha Sinai Gallman, 20, Grovetown – Simple battery.

Zytrevious Keonte Gallman, 23, Grovetown – Simple battery.

Jermaine Dione Johnson, 40, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Trinity Yvette Malai Sly, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Jordan Eric Flannel, 20, Savannah – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Angela Marie Hart, 43, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Andrea Leonia Hitchcock Hayes, 22, Athens – Simple battery, battery, criminal trespass.

Jermaine Dione Johnson, 40, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Enrique Marcelo-Hernandez, 20, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tramiranee Kminque Powell, 22, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Aaron Michael Watkins, 31, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Cherokee Summer Watkins, 32, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Russell Scott Tillman, 21, Lake Park – DUI less safe alcohol.

John Kevin Walden, 42, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol.

John Bohdan Wisniewski, 19, Maplewood, NJ – DUI less safe alcohol, misrepresent age to obtain alcohol.

Ramone Sanchez Branch, 34, Twin City – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Doriah Latrelle Burgess, 19, Springfield – DUI less safe alcohol.

Cameron O’Neal Butler, 19, Augusta – DUI under 21.

Sierra Noelle Clifton, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Dexter Perry Edward Dordoy, 21, Orlando – DUI less safe alcohol.

Kendill Mickhail Griffin, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, three counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Oliver Patrick Hoffman, 20, Pooler – DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Arsenio Deonte Lockhart, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Samuel Winsko Reynolds, 20, Richmond Hill – DUI under 21.

Omar Loredo Sosa, 22, Lyons – DUI les safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, aggressive driving, reckless driving, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Monty Shawn Sturgess, 22, Guyton – DUI less safe combination 1-3.

Steven Delain Collins, 42, Brooklet – Impeding the flow of traffic, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 35 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, two fire calls and 36 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 34 calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Other agencies – 14 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy