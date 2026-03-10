Police Report - 3/11/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Lawrence Williams, 55, Bonita Springs – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, disorderly conduct.
Kerry Malcom Oglesby, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper use of center turn lane.
Jamie Warren Murray, 29, Baxley – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Richard James Perez, 37, Bloomingdale – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Colt Burt Reddick, 21, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.
De’Undray Ladon Walker, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Ritty Latasha Gallman, 45, Grovetown – Simple battery.
Zirayha Sinai Gallman, 20, Grovetown – Simple battery.
Zytrevious Keonte Gallman, 23, Grovetown – Simple battery.
Jermaine Dione Johnson, 40, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Trinity Yvette Malai Sly, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery.
Jordan Eric Flannel, 20, Savannah – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Angela Marie Hart, 43, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Andrea Leonia Hitchcock Hayes, 22, Athens – Simple battery, battery, criminal trespass.
Enrique Marcelo-Hernandez, 20, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Tramiranee Kminque Powell, 22, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Aaron Michael Watkins, 31, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.
Cherokee Summer Watkins, 32, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Russell Scott Tillman, 21, Lake Park – DUI less safe alcohol.
John Kevin Walden, 42, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol.
John Bohdan Wisniewski, 19, Maplewood, NJ – DUI less safe alcohol, misrepresent age to obtain alcohol.
Ramone Sanchez Branch, 34, Twin City – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.
Doriah Latrelle Burgess, 19, Springfield – DUI less safe alcohol.
Cameron O’Neal Butler, 19, Augusta – DUI under 21.
Sierra Noelle Clifton, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.
Dexter Perry Edward Dordoy, 21, Orlando – DUI less safe alcohol.
Kendill Mickhail Griffin, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, three counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
Oliver Patrick Hoffman, 20, Pooler – DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Arsenio Deonte Lockhart, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Samuel Winsko Reynolds, 20, Richmond Hill – DUI under 21.
Omar Loredo Sosa, 22, Lyons – DUI les safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, aggressive driving, reckless driving, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
Monty Shawn Sturgess, 22, Guyton – DUI less safe combination 1-3.
Steven Delain Collins, 42, Brooklet – Impeding the flow of traffic, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 35 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, two fire calls and 36 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 34 calls Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Other agencies – 14 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy