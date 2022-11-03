Police Report, 3/11/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Marie Collins, 18, Speckled Cat Drive, Sylvania – Possession of methamphetamine, no insurance.

Leanna Jane Prichard, 36, Mill Creek Road – Theft by taking/felony.

Michael Anthony Romano, 19, Live Oak Loop, Ellabell – Terroristic threats and acts, simple assault, disorderly conduct.

David Emsley Wheeles, 32, Honey Dew Lane, Brooklet – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Statesboro Police Department

Janae Audrina-Marie Jackson, 18, South Main St. – Affray.

Jacoby Alexander Smith, 20, Wildwood Circle – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Alecia Dawn Duncan Wilson, 37, Pendleton Creek, Lyons – DUI less safe drugs.

Robert Albert Salas, 63, Warnell Road, Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Allie Ann Seibert, 34, Big Bay Blvd., Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

David Bartow Zipperer, 35, Georgia Ave. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI combo any combination of A1/A2/A3.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls March 3-10)

▲ Portal – One miscellaneous fire call; six brush/grass fire calls; one structure fire.

▲ Register – Four brush/grass fire calls; one woods fire.

▲ Nevils – None.

▲ Bay – None.

▲ Stilson – Two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Brooklet – One fire alarm; two brush/grass fire calls; one woods fire; one medical response call.

▲ Leefield – Two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Clito – One fire alarm.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 16 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 16 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 49 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy