Police Report - 3/10/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Leila Arnecia Brown, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Dustin Jerome DeJonghe, 49, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Shakiyah Latanya Gaddy, 27, Statesboro – Two counts printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Devin Davon Hardnett, 21, Wrightsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Zachary Alan Hillegas, 24, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jamell Howard, 29, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, battery/family violence first offense.

Angelia Lavonne Jorden, 35, Mount Vernon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Deth Chad Morgan, 26, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, aggressive driving.

Ronald Jordan Bryant Morris, 21, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Corbin Fisher Percell, 20, Statesboro – Wanted by Savannah Police Department.

William Jaden Terrell, 21, Powder Springs – DUYI less safe alcohol.

Statesboro Police Department

Jamorris Dorveak Brown, 40, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Robert LaShawn Byrd, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

Robert Scott Dodds, 34, McClellanville, SC – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane.

Malik Juan Grace, 22, Sylvania – DUI less safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Thomas Henry Massey, 19, Dawson – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Clayton Addison McNamar, 17, Sylvania – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, purchasing, possessing alcoholic beverages under 21.

Kevin Salim Perez. 23, Lyons – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Triston Keon Smith, 27, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Curtis Lashon Tarver, 20, Metter – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

K’niah Octavia Alford, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Brock Matthew Allen, 21, Ormond Beach, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, expired registration.

Davion Maurice Archie, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, failure to obey a traffic control device, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana.

Quinton Demond Colwell, 28, Reidsville – DUI less safe combination 1-3.

Landon Joshua Day, 19, Canton – DUI less safe alcohol.

William Alexander Gibson, 23, Braselton – DUI less safe alcohol.

James Thomas Godfrey, 46, Alpene, Ariz. – DUI less safe alcohol.

Alexandria Nichole Holmes, 36, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Rylee Madison Joiner, 22, Kingsland – DUI less safe alcohol.

Mario Conrad Melton, 25, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Denzel Dandre Puckett, 27, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Dannie Marcine Regan, 67, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, possession and use of drug related objects.

Noah Smith Daniel, 24, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, improper U-turn.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Richard Scott Grant, 53, Tega Cay, SC – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 41 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, two fire calls and 33 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one fire call and 30 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Language Line – One call Saturday.

Excelsior EMC– Two calls Friday.

Poison Control – One call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911– One call Saturday.

Jenkins County 911– One call Saturday.

Screven County 911– One call Friday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy