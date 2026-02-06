Police Report - 2/7/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Joseph Fair, 39, Statesboro – Failure to register vas a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
Stanley Lamara Johnson, 32, Winder – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Matthew Lee Owensby, 35, Statesboro – Wanted from Toombs County.
William Cody Sparks, 37, Portal – Two counts use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, criminal attempt to commit a felony, safe of methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance.
Statesboro Police Department
Navaughan Deshonte Brown, 26, Statesboro – Aggravated battery.
Jack Michael Carter, 19, Newnan – DUI under 21, purchasing, possessing alcohol under legal age, failure to obey traffic control device.
Terrell Roshawn Coleman, 44, Statesboro – Simple assault.
Ruby Jasmin Gomez, 31, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Gwenetta Candace Grear, 44, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Kamil Lamahs Mays, 19, Millen – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required, giving false name, address, date of birth to a law enforcement officer.
Rachel Lyn Shearn, 21, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Alex Arriaga Rodriguez, 27, Claxton – speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(January 26-February 1)
Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs and six puppies; one adult cat.
City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.
Adopted — Two adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats and one kitten.
Rescued — None.
Reclaimed — Eight adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $285.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 29 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 34 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – One call Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Language Line – Two calls Thursday.
Other agencies – 11 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy