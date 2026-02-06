Police Report - 2/7/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Joseph Fair, 39, Statesboro – Failure to register vas a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.

Stanley Lamara Johnson, 32, Winder – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Matthew Lee Owensby, 35, Statesboro – Wanted from Toombs County.

William Cody Sparks, 37, Portal – Two counts use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, criminal attempt to commit a felony, safe of methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substance.

Statesboro Police Department

Navaughan Deshonte Brown, 26, Statesboro – Aggravated battery.

Jack Michael Carter, 19, Newnan – DUI under 21, purchasing, possessing alcohol under legal age, failure to obey traffic control device.

Terrell Roshawn Coleman, 44, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Ruby Jasmin Gomez, 31, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Gwenetta Candace Grear, 44, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Kamil Lamahs Mays, 19, Millen – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required, giving false name, address, date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

Rachel Lyn Shearn, 21, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Alex Arriaga Rodriguez, 27, Claxton – speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(January 26-February 1)

Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs and six puppies; one adult cat.

City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.

Adopted — Two adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats and one kitten.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Eight adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $285.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 29 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 34 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Language Line – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – 11 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy