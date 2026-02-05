Police Report - 2/6/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

William Mark Burch, 48, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/family violence strongarm.

Ernesto Cortes, 22, Cartersville – Simple battery.

Mary Jane Dowd, 36, Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Wanda Elanie Driggers, 46, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.

Keon Lamar Kemp, 25, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Hazel Lajuan May, 55, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine, parole violation, possession and use of drug related objects.

Tony Cliftom McKuhen, 56, Meldrim – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Justin Blake Newton, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kenneth William Warden, 52, Dublin – Wanted from Laurens County.

Statesboro Police Department

Casey Alan Goodkofsky, 20, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Brandon Michael Jacobs, 20, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Jamar Devante Kirkland, 27, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Tashina Murray Linder, 49, Guyton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Chance McElwaney Mikell, 18, Newnan – False report of a fire.

James Anthony Miller, 41, Statesboro – Burglary first degree/felony, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Johnnie Lee Hagins, 60, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag/registration requirements.

Hunter McCree Lawson, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 37 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, one coroner call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Tuesday; one coroner call and three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – 11 medical calls Tuesday; one coroner call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday and two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy