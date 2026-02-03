Police Report - 2/4/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Novelyn Renee Anderson, 22, Jesup – Home invasion, second degree, battery, criminal trespass.

Desmond Demetria Brinson, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Robert Allison Howell, 49, Covington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Lamine Koumare, 22, Covington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tim Allen Williams, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Cassie Marie Bazemore, 17, Sylvania – Reckless driving.

Stephen Rudolph Hiott, 59, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Zharia Yelexious Miller, 22, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and 41 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One fire call, one first responder call and nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 30 calls Monday.

Language Line – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 13 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy