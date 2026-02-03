Police Report - 2/4/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Novelyn Renee Anderson, 22, Jesup – Home invasion, second degree, battery, criminal trespass.
Desmond Demetria Brinson, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Robert Allison Howell, 49, Covington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Lamine Koumare, 22, Covington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Tim Allen Williams, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Cassie Marie Bazemore, 17, Sylvania – Reckless driving.
Stephen Rudolph Hiott, 59, Statesboro – Simple assault.
Zharia Yelexious Miller, 22, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and 41 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One fire call, one first responder call and nine medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and eight medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 30 calls Monday.
Language Line – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 13 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy