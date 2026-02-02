Police Report - 2/3/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Lauren Ashley Butts, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, driving on a closed roadway.

Johnny Walker Evans, 19, Hinesville – DUI under 21.

Brandon Lamar Golden, 29, Midway – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Forrest William Hoffman, 20, Savannah – DUI under 21.

Roderick Lamont Lowery, 50, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

George Clarence Neal, 60, Pulaski – Parole violation.

Ausha Alexander Polk, 33, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Ja’niyah Alexis Best, 18, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts simple battery, possession/use of fake ID.

Catrell Ronald Humphrey Burgest, 25, Sylvania – Criminal trespass damage to property.

April Ruth Byrd, 43, Statesboro – Affray.

Lance Alton Chester, 38, Port Wentworth – Criminal trespass.

Jutosha Shauneille Cone, 50, Statesboro – Diving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Marcson Dieudonne, 32, Claxton – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

Jarell Amman Eason, 35, Statesboro – Failure to appear as summoned.

Christopher Grant, 19, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Gabriel Joshua Henderson, 19, Statesboro – Affray.

Deanna Nicole Hitchcock, 33, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Michael Jamel Key, 44, Pembroke – Wanted person from Chatham County.

Justin Daniel McKenzie, 37, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

Joshua Ethan Williams, 20, Statesboro – Affray.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Quinlan Kyle Bannon, 20, Statesboro – DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Kamiya Dekia Brown, 20 Yatesville – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, purchasing, possession of alcohol by person not of legal age, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Kaleen Michele Leonard, 39, Atlantic Beach, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping on roadway.

David Anthony Vickers, 40, Statesboro – Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, DUI less safe alcohol.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 48 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 36 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one fire call, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call, four rescue calls and 25 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one coroner call and 32 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Two fire calls and five medical calls Friday; two coroner calls and five medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Five first responder calls and seven medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and nine medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 28 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Language Line – One call Friday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; 12 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy