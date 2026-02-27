Police Report - 2/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Arthur George, 25, Brunswick – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Raquel Trevon Lawrence, 33, Statesboro – Parole violation.

Tracey Kendrick Martin, 48, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Leshun James McArthur, 19, Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, racing on highways or streets.

Margaret Mae Nerison, 25, Hinesville – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, racing on highways or streets.

Javon Tyrese Tillman, 25, Statesboro – Child support lockup order.

Precious Monique Tyson, 37, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Daonte Fernandez Collins, 34, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Taniea Renea Dayshaly Crutchfield, 25, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property, public drunkenness.

Eisah Aljuan Jones

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Carlos Ivan Hernandez, 29, Hardeeville, SC – DUI les safe alcohol, driver to exercise due care, driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(February 16-22)

Rural county intake — 18 adult dogs and five puppies; six adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Eight adult dogs; six adult cats.

Adopted — 10 adult dogs and one puppy.

Rescued — One adult dog; one kitten.

Reclaimed — Eight adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None

Euthanized — One adult dog; one adult cat.

Fees collected — $965.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Three first responder calls and 12 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

