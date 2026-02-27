Police Report - 2/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Arthur George, 25, Brunswick – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Raquel Trevon Lawrence, 33, Statesboro – Parole violation.
Tracey Kendrick Martin, 48, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Leshun James McArthur, 19, Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, racing on highways or streets.
Margaret Mae Nerison, 25, Hinesville – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, racing on highways or streets.
Javon Tyrese Tillman, 25, Statesboro – Child support lockup order.
Precious Monique Tyson, 37, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, bench warrant/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Daonte Fernandez Collins, 34, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.
Taniea Renea Dayshaly Crutchfield, 25, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property, public drunkenness.
Eisah Aljuan Jones
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Carlos Ivan Hernandez, 29, Hardeeville, SC – DUI les safe alcohol, driver to exercise due care, driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(February 16-22)
Rural county intake — 18 adult dogs and five puppies; six adult cats.
City of Statesboro — Eight adult dogs; six adult cats.
Adopted — 10 adult dogs and one puppy.
Rescued — One adult dog; one kitten.
Reclaimed — Eight adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None
Euthanized — One adult dog; one adult cat.
Fees collected — $965.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Three first responder calls and 12 medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 32 calls Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy