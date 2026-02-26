Police Report - 2/27/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Arthur George, 25, Brunswick – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Damarios Jatez Hayton, 21, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, parole violation, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.

Reminisce Terell Jordan, 21, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, improper left or right turn, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI less safe combination of 1-3.

Christopher Ryan Kight, 37, Cobbtown – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

David Earl Lloyd, 49, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Edwin Gerry Miller, 43, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Cordell Andreaus Pearsall, 24, Lawrenceville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Twylicia Annamaria Valentine, 37, Claxton – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jason Khettorri Brown Jr., 20, Newington – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Ralonzo Lamont Jackson, 32, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Antonio Jimenez Lopez, 26, Statesboro – Expired registration, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Derrick Justin Joiner, 45, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to yield when turning left.

Eisah Aljuan Jones, 33, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Joseph Arthur Jordan, 49, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, criminal use of article with altered ID mark/other than motor vehicle.

Leon Lonon, 39, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, following too closely.

Barsheen Omar Maynor, 42, Savannah – Simple battery/family violence.

Jimmy Parks, 60, Statesboro – Failure to appear in court as summoned.

Raidyn Lagavin Scott, 17, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18/first offense, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Tashanique Stimage, 34, Statesboro – Discharging firearms in city limits, reckless conduct.

Donald Williams, 70, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jacari Kanterius Carney, 21, Cobbtown – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Darrian Javon McCarthur, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, windshield/wiper/window requirements.

Edward Melendez, 25, Claxton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Tuesday; 36 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 24 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls, two fire calls and 21 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and six medical calls Tuesday; 11 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy