Police Report - 2/24/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Erick Ronell Collins, 54, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, bench warrant/felony, possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Daniel Marlon Durrence, 37, Reidsville – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe combo 1-3, operating low speed vehicles on highway, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn, expired registration, no insurance.

Jordan Tyler Ford, 24, Ridgeland, SC – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Shamari I’Mone Harris, 23, Statesboro – Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.

Joshua Lashaun Horne, 25, Register – Wanted by Long County.

Roshaunda Ida Driscoll Johnson, 26, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, sale of methamphetamine. Use of telecommunications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Nathaniel Lamar Parks, 21, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/strangulation/family violence, simple battery/family violence, loitering or prowling, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

George William Reed, 45, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jamesin Bernard Scott, 21, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, expired registration, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Austin Wayne Spell, 35, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Statesboro Police Department

Leamonica Denise, Cone, 53, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate.

Korbyn Jamond Fedo, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Talithia Rose Gallimore, 43, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Anderson Andrew Irwin, 47, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

David Lamar James, 30, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Mariah Leigh James, 19, Stockbridge – Affray.

Jockedra Dmonta McKneely, 30, Baton Rouge, La. – Disorderly conduct.

Chase Simone Pesante, 18, Savannah – Affray.

Lee Garrett Stevens, 55, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession of drug related objects.

Mark Antonio Young, 57, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kendrick Tavarius Harris, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, affixing materials that reduce light transmission through windows/windshield.

Aidan Douglas Larkin Hunt, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Zana Ciera Mikell, 33, Brooklet – Wanted from Madison County.

Aaron Jabari Williams, 20, Richmond Hill – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of fraudulent license, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 40 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 28 calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, two coroner calls and 32 medical calls Friday; 20 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls and 28 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 12 medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; one fire call and four five medical calls Saturday; 10 medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

Air Transports — Two calls Friday; one call.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Friday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Language Line — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Screven County 911 — One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy