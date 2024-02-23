Police Report - 2/24/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Omar Thomas, 26, Jim Cannon Road – Wanted person from Reidsville.

Statesboro Police Department

Nicola Fontella Alston, 35, Burkhalter Road – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, obstructing an intersection.

Michael Douglas Gibson, 35, Paradise Point Road, Flowery Branch – Wanted person from Fulton County.

Charles Elverick Jordan, 50, Pulaski Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Bernice Ann Robinson, 35, Morris St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Lily Anne Morris, 20, Booster Blvd. – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Whitney Kashara Key, 28, Chandler Road – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(February 12-18)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs; one adult cat and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — Eight adult dogs; two adult cats and five kittens.

Adopted — Seven adult dogs; one adult cat and three kittens.

Rescued — Six adult dogs.

Reclaimed — Four adult dogs.

Died at shelter — Two kittens.

Euthanized — One adult dog and one puppy (severe medical)

Fees collected — $170.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Emanuel – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 56 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – Four calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy