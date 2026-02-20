Police Report - 2/21/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel James McBride, 33, Portal – Tag lights required, DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession of marijuana less than one oz., failure to maintain lane.

Adrian Len Rhiner, 43, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Makyri Andre Street, 24, Clyo – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Omarion Dawshawn, Watkins, 19, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Charles Richard Woods, 69, Portal – Two counts sexual battery against a child under 16/felony, child molestation.

Jacob Wesley Yamont, 30, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Shamekia Renae Walker, 37, Winston Salem, NC – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Christopher Jay Warren, 56, Statesboro – Wanted by Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, wanted by Carrol County Sheriff’s Office.

Damone Deandre Williams, 31, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Darique Tarahn Williams, 25, Statesboro – Affray.

Larell Demario Brown, 35, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Cain Cha, 19, Statesboro – Driving without a license/misdemeanor, suspended registration.

Lynn Phillips Clark, 64, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Dean Waters Garvin, 34, Rocky Ford – Criminal trespass.

Michael Laquan Hudson, 31, Garfield – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Thomas Ray Reinke, 47, Statesboro – Theft by deception/felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor.

Stevetavis Ahligoiah Roberson, 26, Portal – Four counts cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, battery/family violence first offense.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Andrew Robert Blakemore, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, failure to obey traffic control device.

Quenstaysha Keonbraley Everett, 29, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Troy James Felton, 22, Martinez – DUI less safe alcohol.

Aiden Douglas Larkin Hunt, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Oliver Lee Krull, 27, Marietta – DUI less safe alcohol.

Deontai Mikell Price, 19, Centerville – DUI less safe alcohol.

James Robert Swift, 51, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Arzavion Marquez Newton, 21, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(February 9-15)

Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and seven puppies; three adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and three puppies; six adult cats.

Rescued — Four adult dogs; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — Eight adult dogs and six puppies; one adult cat.

Died at shelter — None

Euthanized — Six adult dogs.

Fees collected — $675.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Four calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy