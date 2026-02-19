Police Report - 2/20/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Devin Domingo Green, 33, Millen – Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Jamal Demeico Hendrix, 25, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, wanted from Truetlen County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracy Dalton Kicklighter, 57, Waynesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping/parking in roadway.

Sydney Reece Lynch, 23, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Nichole Troy Patterson, 29, Warrenton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Adrian Len Rhiner, 43, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Vincent Marquis Robertson, 57, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Diamond Jidae Slaton, 25, Oxford – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Ja’Maurion Jaquay Braggs, 19, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.

Carlos Dequan Covington, 50, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, two counts bench warrant/felony.

Trentin Alexander Drayton, 31, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

James Michael Hutcheson, 22, Lyons – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Jh’Viya Danae Kier, 19, Valdosta – Simple battery against a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jacorey Jacquis Perkins, 30, Savannah – Parole violation, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Ralph Andre Scott, 48, Register – Aggravated assault/family violence/knife, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal damage to property first degree.

Alton Keith Smith, 58, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Rachael Marie Ulreich, 27, Ellabell – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ernest Allan Fletcher Gilpen, 22, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, improper backing, failure to obey a traffic control device, headlight requirements.

Brian Elliott Johnson, 22, Statesboro – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, motorcycle operating between lanes, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame.

Keshawn Esman Lee, 31, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Tuesday; two first responder calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and four medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy