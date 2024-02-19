Police Report - 2/20/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Samantha Jennifer Burdett, 33, Hay Loft Road, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Michael Daican Chapman, 31, Tibet Ave., Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Dustin Lee Croft, 30, Hillside Drive, Claxton – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Matthew John Duenas, 53, West Lee St. – Battery/family violence first offense.

Statesboro Police Department

Marissa Joy Hoskins, 36, Highway 80 East – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Heather Leanne Anderson, 40, Charles Rufus Anderson Road, Collins – Possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Ryan Bell, 38m Patrol Road, Forsyth – Possession of methamphetamine.

Traynon Tyshawn Cooper, 17, Bernard Smith Drive – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearms by a minor, possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Javar Montae Daniels, 28, North Main St., Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Miguel D’Angelo Hughes, 19, Moore Road, Portal – Two charges trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, manufacturing of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Roley Scout Bos, 22, Skyetrace, Roswell – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, expired registration, improper backing, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jarel Rotema Brown, 34, Williams Road, Millen – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, expired registration, tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Shamarge Zakee Brown, Clifford Ave., Sylvania – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Tommie Lee Bulloch, 40, Wiggins Lane, Pembroke – Laying drag, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Brendyn Leroy Carter, 27, Lanier Drive – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony (firearm).

Christine Michelle Chapman, 32, Highpoint Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Bryce Keith Clenny, 22, Top Fin Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.

Charles Payton Crosby, 35, Moss Creek Drive – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Jesse Corbin Crowe, 62, G.W. Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Tevin Evander Edenfield, 30, South Wynn Road – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, two charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Joseph Lee Hills, 61, Eason St. – DUI less safe drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Evan Sean Hollingsworth, 25, Wanda Way, Americus – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, impeding the flow of traffic.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 15 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Eight calls Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 17 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Saturday; one fire call and 29 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Two medical calls Friday; one accident call and eight medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 30 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy